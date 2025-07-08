The Man in the Gray Flannel Suit Show - A musical mid-life crisis -- a late-night search for meaning and happiness airs on WRIR LP Monday nights from 9 PM to 11 PM. Stream the show @ www.wrir.org
Hey Listeners,
A Mostly covers group of songs. There are so many great ones and so many directions I could have gone. I made a “uie”. I hope you like the trip. I’ll talk a little bit about the map I used and songs you’ll hear.
The Haberdasher
Jimmy Vaughn, Steve Riley, Johnny Nicholas My Soul A Tribute to the King of Zydeco Valcour Clifton Chenier Zydeco sont pas sale 15 Louisiana Zydeco Classics Arhoolie Records Willie Dixon I Ain't Gonna Be Your Monkey Man No More Poet of the Blues Columbia Records Will Bradley Down the Road a Piece Will Bradley & His Orchestra The Sky's The Limit Commander Cody & His Lost Planet Airmen Beat Me Daddy Eight To The Bar - Live Strange Adventures on Planet Earth (Live) Sunset Blvd Records The Wildmans You're Gonna Make Me Lonesome When You Go The Wildmans Mountain Fever Records Mike Ireland Life Has Its Little Ups & Downs Try Again Ashmont Records Charlie Rich Double Dog Dare Me The Best Years Mercury Nashville The Starkweathers Burn the Flag For a Decade of Sin Bloodshot Records Merce Lemon I See a Darkness I See a Darkness / Gulf Shores - Single Darling Recordings Bonnie "Prince" Billy & Dawn McCarthy So Sad What the Brothers Sang Drag City Records Paley Brothers Stick With Me Baby Paley Brothers Rhino/Warner Records The Mavericks All That Heaven Will Allow What a Crying Shame Geffen* Robert Gordon & Link Wray Fire Fresh Fish Special Private Stock Records Emmylou Harris Tougher Than the Rest Brand New Dance Reprise Eddie Vedder Save It For Later Save It For Later - Single Eddie Vedder/Republic World Bruce Springsteen 7 Rooms Of Gloom Only the Strong Survive Columbia Nick Lowe Poor Side of Town The Convincer Yep Roc Records Johnny Rivers Muddy Water The Best of Johnny Rivers CAPITOL CATALOG MKT (C92) Matthew Sweet Hombre Secreto (Secret Agent Man) A Tribute to Repo Man American Laundromat Southside Johnny & The Asbury Jukes Talk to Me Hearts of Stone (Remastered) Epic/Legacy Scott Kempner (Just Like) Romeo And Juliet Tenement Angels (Remastered) GB Music Ltd. The Reflections Wheelin' & Dealin' The Golden World Of Golden World Music The Dictators Slow Death Bloodbrothers Valley Entertainment The Del Lords How Can a Poor Man Stand Such Times and Live Frontier Days CAPITOL CATALOG MKT (C92) The Blasters Justine The Blasters Collection Rhino/Warner Records Don & Dewey Mammer - Jammer Jungle Hop (Remastered) Fantasy Records The Premiers Farmer John Farmer John - Single K-Tel Shovels & Rope Patience (w/ The Milk Carton Kids) Busted Jukebox: Volume 1 Dualtone Music Group Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit Into the Mystic (Live) Live At Twist & Shout 11.16.07 New West Records The Atkinsons Fisherman's Blues Mile Marker Independent Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives Air Mail Special Way Out West Superlatone Records Red Hot Chili Peppers I Get Around (Live) Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Covers - EP Warner Records