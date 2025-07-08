The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
The Man in the Gray Flannel Suit Show
Music
The Haberdasher
July 8, 2025, midnight
The Man in the Gray Flannel Suit Show - A musical mid-life crisis -- a late-night search for meaning and happiness airs on WRIR LP Monday nights from 9 PM to 11 PM. Stream the show @ www.wrir.org
Hey Listeners,

A Mostly covers group of songs. There are so many great ones and so many directions I could have gone. I made a “uie”. I hope you like the trip. I’ll talk a little bit about the map I used and songs you’ll hear.

The Haberdasher

Jimmy Vaughn, Steve Riley, Johnny Nicholas My Soul A Tribute to the King of Zydeco Valcour
Clifton Chenier Zydeco sont pas sale 15 Louisiana Zydeco Classics Arhoolie Records
Willie Dixon I Ain't Gonna Be Your Monkey Man No More Poet of the Blues Columbia Records
Will Bradley Down the Road a Piece Will Bradley & His Orchestra The Sky's The Limit
Commander Cody & His Lost Planet Airmen Beat Me Daddy Eight To The Bar - Live Strange Adventures on Planet Earth (Live) Sunset Blvd Records
The Wildmans You're Gonna Make Me Lonesome When You Go The Wildmans Mountain Fever Records
Mike Ireland Life Has Its Little Ups & Downs Try Again Ashmont Records
Charlie Rich Double Dog Dare Me The Best Years Mercury Nashville
The Starkweathers Burn the Flag For a Decade of Sin Bloodshot Records
Merce Lemon I See a Darkness I See a Darkness / Gulf Shores - Single Darling Recordings
Bonnie "Prince" Billy & Dawn McCarthy So Sad What the Brothers Sang Drag City Records
Paley Brothers Stick With Me Baby Paley Brothers Rhino/Warner Records
The Mavericks All That Heaven Will Allow What a Crying Shame Geffen*
Robert Gordon & Link Wray Fire Fresh Fish Special Private Stock Records
Emmylou Harris Tougher Than the Rest Brand New Dance Reprise
Eddie Vedder Save It For Later Save It For Later - Single Eddie Vedder/Republic World
Bruce Springsteen 7 Rooms Of Gloom Only the Strong Survive Columbia
Nick Lowe Poor Side of Town The Convincer Yep Roc Records
Johnny Rivers Muddy Water The Best of Johnny Rivers CAPITOL CATALOG MKT (C92)
Matthew Sweet Hombre Secreto (Secret Agent Man) A Tribute to Repo Man American Laundromat
Southside Johnny & The Asbury Jukes Talk to Me Hearts of Stone (Remastered) Epic/Legacy
Scott Kempner (Just Like) Romeo And Juliet Tenement Angels (Remastered) GB Music Ltd.
The Reflections Wheelin' & Dealin' The Golden World Of Golden World Music
The Dictators Slow Death Bloodbrothers Valley Entertainment
The Del Lords How Can a Poor Man Stand Such Times and Live Frontier Days CAPITOL CATALOG MKT (C92)
The Blasters Justine The Blasters Collection Rhino/Warner Records
Don & Dewey Mammer - Jammer Jungle Hop (Remastered) Fantasy Records
The Premiers Farmer John Farmer John - Single K-Tel
Shovels & Rope Patience (w/ The Milk Carton Kids) Busted Jukebox: Volume 1 Dualtone Music Group
Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit Into the Mystic (Live) Live At Twist & Shout 11.16.07 New West Records
The Atkinsons Fisherman's Blues Mile Marker Independent
Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives Air Mail Special Way Out West Superlatone Records
Red Hot Chili Peppers I Get Around (Live) Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Covers - EP Warner Records

