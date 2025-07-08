Notes: Hey Listeners,



A Mostly covers group of songs. There are so many great ones and so many directions I could have gone. I made a “uie”. I hope you like the trip. I’ll talk a little bit about the map I used and songs you’ll hear.



The Haberdasher



Jimmy Vaughn, Steve Riley, Johnny Nicholas My Soul A Tribute to the King of Zydeco Valcour

Clifton Chenier Zydeco sont pas sale 15 Louisiana Zydeco Classics Arhoolie Records

Willie Dixon I Ain't Gonna Be Your Monkey Man No More Poet of the Blues Columbia Records

Will Bradley Down the Road a Piece Will Bradley & His Orchestra The Sky's The Limit

Commander Cody & His Lost Planet Airmen Beat Me Daddy Eight To The Bar - Live Strange Adventures on Planet Earth (Live) Sunset Blvd Records

The Wildmans You're Gonna Make Me Lonesome When You Go The Wildmans Mountain Fever Records

Mike Ireland Life Has Its Little Ups & Downs Try Again Ashmont Records

Charlie Rich Double Dog Dare Me The Best Years Mercury Nashville

The Starkweathers Burn the Flag For a Decade of Sin Bloodshot Records

Merce Lemon I See a Darkness I See a Darkness / Gulf Shores - Single Darling Recordings

Bonnie "Prince" Billy & Dawn McCarthy So Sad What the Brothers Sang Drag City Records

Paley Brothers Stick With Me Baby Paley Brothers Rhino/Warner Records

The Mavericks All That Heaven Will Allow What a Crying Shame Geffen*

Robert Gordon & Link Wray Fire Fresh Fish Special Private Stock Records

Emmylou Harris Tougher Than the Rest Brand New Dance Reprise

Eddie Vedder Save It For Later Save It For Later - Single Eddie Vedder/Republic World

Bruce Springsteen 7 Rooms Of Gloom Only the Strong Survive Columbia

Nick Lowe Poor Side of Town The Convincer Yep Roc Records

Johnny Rivers Muddy Water The Best of Johnny Rivers CAPITOL CATALOG MKT (C92)

Matthew Sweet Hombre Secreto (Secret Agent Man) A Tribute to Repo Man American Laundromat

Southside Johnny & The Asbury Jukes Talk to Me Hearts of Stone (Remastered) Epic/Legacy

Scott Kempner (Just Like) Romeo And Juliet Tenement Angels (Remastered) GB Music Ltd.

The Reflections Wheelin' & Dealin' The Golden World Of Golden World Music

The Dictators Slow Death Bloodbrothers Valley Entertainment

The Del Lords How Can a Poor Man Stand Such Times and Live Frontier Days CAPITOL CATALOG MKT (C92)

The Blasters Justine The Blasters Collection Rhino/Warner Records

Don & Dewey Mammer - Jammer Jungle Hop (Remastered) Fantasy Records

The Premiers Farmer John Farmer John - Single K-Tel

Shovels & Rope Patience (w/ The Milk Carton Kids) Busted Jukebox: Volume 1 Dualtone Music Group

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit Into the Mystic (Live) Live At Twist & Shout 11.16.07 New West Records

The Atkinsons Fisherman's Blues Mile Marker Independent

Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives Air Mail Special Way Out West Superlatone Records

Red Hot Chili Peppers I Get Around (Live) Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Covers - EP Warner Records

