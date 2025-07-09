The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
The Michael Slate Show
What is 4th of July in Fascist America? Trump Cruelty, Attacks on Immigrants | Bob Avakian on #July4
Annie Day (RNL Show); Bob Avakian (Revolutionary Communist Party, The RevComs); Voices from Refuse Fascism protests
 Michael Slate
July 9, 2025, midnight
Defeating fascism – before it's too late. Deadly measures in the Big Ugly Bill. The Refuse Fascism Declaration of Independence from Trump's fascist America. Voices from recent Refuse Fascism protests in DC. Bob Avakian on Frederick Douglass, What to the Slave is Your Fourth of July? From REVOLUTION #121, “To those engaging in unprincipled attacks: Is your goal defeating fascism, or just slandering those working for this?” American Crimes: the faces on Mount Rushmore & the US history of genocide.
Michael Slate, Host and Producer
Sunsara Taylor, Guest Host
Henry Carson, Assistant Producer  
