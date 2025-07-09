Summary: Defeating fascism – before it's too late. Deadly measures in the Big Ugly Bill. The Refuse Fascism Declaration of Independence from Trump's fascist America. Voices from recent Refuse Fascism protests in DC. Bob Avakian on Frederick Douglass, What to the Slave is Your Fourth of July? From REVOLUTION #121, “To those engaging in unprincipled attacks: Is your goal defeating fascism, or just slandering those working for this?” American Crimes: the faces on Mount Rushmore & the US history of genocide.