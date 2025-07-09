The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Between The Lines Radio Newsmagazine
Released Date: July 9, 2025
Adam Gaffney, M.D., Ass Prof Medicine at Harvard & Bruce Lesley, Pres. of First Focus on Children; Chris Lehmann, D.C. Bureau chief with The Nation magazine; Xavier de Janon, an attorney representing one of the 61 ‘Stop Cop City’ trial defendants.
 betweenthelinesradio@yahoo.com  Contact Contributor
July 9, 2025
Trump-GOP Budget: 17 Million Americans Lose Health Insurance; 51,000 Preventable Deaths Expected Annually; ICE Budget Spikes 365%: Evidence of Trump’s Move to Impose Repressive Police State; First Stop Cop City Protester Trial in Georgia RICO Case Ends in Mistrial.

Between the Lines for July 7, 2025 Download Program Podcast
