What is Socialism? A Conversation with Bobby Nichols / The Democratic Socialists of America

Subtitle: 07/9/25 – 07/15/25

Program Type: Weekly Program

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Bobby Nichols

Contributor: None Contact Contributor

Date Published: July 10, 2025, midnight

Summary: Today’s guest is Bobby Nichols—the former Phoenix Democratic Socialist of America's chapter chair and current member. He is the founder of Arizona Works Together, a pro-union political action committee operating at the state level. Additionally, Bobby Nichols works for the Office of the Arizona Attorney General as a state attorney representing Arizona's Departments of Child Safety and Economic Security in Superior and Administrative Court cases involving the abuse, neglect, and exploitation of minor children and vulnerable adults.



In the first half of the show, Bobby explains socialism in simple terms and provides a historical context for the societal framework.



In the second half of the show, we discuss socialist principles and how they won New York City over in the recent mayoral race.



Credits: Ramses Ja and Q Ward

Notes: Civic Cipher is a weekly radio show created to foster allyship for social justice. Hosted by Ramses Ja and Q. Ward, this show is dedicated to empowering Black and Brown voices, allowing them to engage directly with diverse populations across the country. Self-determination is critical to securing a future free of oppressive systems, and Civic Cipher exists to facilitate discussions toward this end. Furthermore, Civic Cipher seeks to inform non-POC allies who may not be privy to these types of discussions and optics. Finally, Civic Cipher seeks to provide long-form conversations in spaces where there is often a lack of significant resources, potent dialogue, or the necessary engagement for facilitating a healthy and productive civil discourse.



FB/Instagram/YouTube/TikTok/Fanbase: @civiccipher





