The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
WINGS: Women's International News Gathering Service
Something to dream about
Weekly Program
Dr. Peggy Antrobus, 90 year old feminist development economist, organizer and author 
 WINGS: Women's International News Gathering Service  Contact Contributor
July 10, 2025, midnight
90-year-old Caribbean feminist Peggy Antrobus tells of devoting her life to global feminism, independence of former colonies, and egalitarian economic development, while seeing economic re-colonization grow since the Reagan/Thatcher era. She comments on climate change's threat to overwhelm island nations, yet chuckles at the expectation Mother Nature will assert herself against this economic order. 
Interview and editing by Suki Wessling (who is also host of The Babblery on Substack). WINGS series producer, Frieda Werden 
WINGS: Women's international News Gathering Service has been covering the global women's movement and related topics for community radio since 1986. To find out about pitching, visit wings.org

Download Program Podcast
00:28:53 1 July 10, 2025
US, Canada, Barbados
  View Script
    
 00:28:53  128Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 8 Download File...
 