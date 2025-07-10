We have a shiny new chart to share, so let's take it out for a spin. Join us for a ride on the global side with bangin' African tracks from The Cavemen, Femi Kuti, Cheikh Ibra Fam, Siraba, Ammar 808 and another debut from Witch! Plus, we sample some potent BC homegrown from Los Duendes and Russell Wallace. This week on World Beat Canada Radio!
The Cavemen - Dancing Shoes Femi Kuti - Shotan Balthvs - Flesh And Soul Siraba - Kongo Tagua Tagua - Lado a Lado Furmiga Dub, Filosofino, Presto Do Coco - Mas Voci Nao Veio Cheikh Ibra Fam - Saii Didge Doo ft. Abou Diarra - An Ka Belebele Ammar 808 - Ah Yallila (ft. Mariem Bettouhami) Witch - Tipondi Madzi Peyoti For President - Palestinian Children Ancient Future - Spirit Of Nirvana Los Duendes - Carnito CANCON Russell Wallace & Skukwa7 - Thunder Beings CANCON