Summary: We have a shiny new chart to share, so let's take it out for a spin. Join us for a ride on the global side with bangin' African tracks from The Cavemen, Femi Kuti, Cheikh Ibra Fam, Siraba, Ammar 808 and another debut from Witch! Plus, we sample some potent BC homegrown from Los Duendes and Russell Wallace. This week on World Beat Canada Radio!