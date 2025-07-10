The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
worldbeatcanada radio
exciting global music alternative to jukebox radio
Action/Event
Cal Koat - host
 Cal Koat  Contact Contributor
July 10, 2025, midnight
We have a shiny new chart to share, so let's take it out for a spin. Join us for a ride on the global side with bangin' African tracks from The Cavemen, Femi Kuti, Cheikh Ibra Fam, Siraba, Ammar 808 and another debut from Witch! Plus, we sample some potent BC homegrown from Los Duendes and Russell Wallace. This week on World Beat Canada Radio!
Calcopyrite Communications
The Cavemen - Dancing Shoes
Femi Kuti - Shotan
Balthvs - Flesh And Soul
Siraba - Kongo
Tagua Tagua - Lado a Lado
Furmiga Dub, Filosofino, Presto Do Coco - Mas Voci Nao Veio
Cheikh Ibra Fam - Saii
Didge Doo ft. Abou Diarra - An Ka Belebele
Ammar 808 - Ah Yallila (ft. Mariem Bettouhami)
Witch - Tipondi Madzi
Peyoti For President - Palestinian Children
Ancient Future - Spirit Of Nirvana
Los Duendes - Carnito CANCON
Russell Wallace & Skukwa7 - Thunder Beings ​C​ANCON

59:57

World Beat Canada Radio July 12 2025 Download Program Podcast
00:59:57 1 July 10, 2025
Vancouver, BC, Canada
