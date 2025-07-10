Firkin, The Murphs and The Mahones get things off to a Celtpunk start, then we ease into instrumental goodness from Mary Frances and Talisk, explore Catalan and Nordic flavours with ROS, Gangar and Basco and finish with the ethereal and electronic from The Gloaming and The Afro Celts. As full as any musical hour can be, it's Celt In A Twist!
Calcopyrite Communications
Firkin - We Are the Ones Dropkick Murphys - Rebels With A Cause The Mahones - Never Let You Down CANCON Mary Frances - First Light CANCON Talisk - Dystopia Pt.2 Tannas - Thoir Dhomh Do Lamh ROS - Ball de la Carxofa Gangar - Slarkjen Basco - Two Sisters La Bottine Souriante - Benji's Rollicks CANCON George Duff - The Blackleg Miner Open The Door For Three - The Mermaid Of Mullaghmore The Gloaming - Freedom/Saoirse Afro Celt Sound System - Thunderhead