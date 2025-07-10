The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Celt In A Twist Contemporary Celtic Radio Hour
Canada's Contemporary Celtic Radio Hour
Patricia Fraser - host
 Patricia Fraser - host
July 10, 2025, midnight
Firkin, The Murphs and The Mahones get things off to a Celtpunk start, then we ease into instrumental goodness from Mary Frances and Talisk, explore Catalan and Nordic flavours with ROS, Gangar and Basco and finish with the ethereal and electronic from The Gloaming and The Afro Celts. As full as any musical hour can be, it's Celt In A Twist!
Calcopyrite Communications
Firkin - We Are the Ones
Dropkick Murphys - Rebels With A Cause
The Mahones - Never Let You Down CANCON
Mary Frances - First Light CANCON
Talisk - Dystopia Pt.2
Tannas - Thoir Dhomh Do Lamh
ROS - Ball de la Carxofa
Gangar - Slarkjen
Basco - Two Sisters
La Bottine Souriante - Benji's Rollicks CANCON
George Duff - The Blackleg Miner
Open The Door For Three - The Mermaid Of Mullaghmore
The Gloaming - Freedom/Saoirse
Afro Celt Sound System - Thunderhead

59:55

Celt In A Twist July 13 2025
00:59:55 1 July 10, 2025
Vancouver, BC, Canada
