From JAPAN- Taiwan has begun its longest ever live fire military drills and evacuation drills in major cities. Ukraine again increased its attacks on military sites deep into Russian territory. At a 2 day summit in Brazil, leaders of BRICS expressed concern about the tariff policies of Trump. Vietnam got a reduced tariff from Trump after allowing the development of his his golf course, purchasing Boeing jets, and increased imports of LNG.



From FRANCE- A business report on the latest Trump tariffs especially a 50% levy on Brazil, which actually has a trade surplus with the US. Human caused climate change made Europe up to 4 degrees Celsius last week which researchers say resulted in an additional 2500 deaths from the heatwave.



From GERMANY- Israeli PM Netanyahu is promoting his vision for Gaza which involves relocating all civilians out of the territory- this could be considered a crime against humanity and a war crime. The defense minister has proposed a so-called humanitarian city in Rafah, where all Gazans would be placed with no exit. Several experts discuss the prospects including Rene Wildangel, a former policy fellow at the European Council on Foreign Relations.



From CUBA- In the UK belonging to or supporting a group called Palestine Action has become a terror crime, 29 citizens were arrested last weekend for holding signs supporting the group. The death toll of Palestinians waiting to get food from the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation has risen to 700. At the BRICS summit an alternative international payment system is moving forward.



