The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
Global Research News Hour
Global Research News Hour Episode 481
Weekly Program
Michael Welch, Jason Toney, Robert Inlakesh
 Anonymous  Contact Contributor
July 11, 2025, midnight
This week on the Global Research News Hour we are taking on major crimes of disinformation in Western media regarding the 21 month assault on the people of Gaza, which conveniently distorts it to the point here Israelis are the victims and the Palestinians who die by the tens of thousands are all Hamas. How is this task continuously achieved in the age of information?
In our first half hour, we hear from reporter Robert Inlakesh about the state of censorship in the conflict currently. And in our second half hour, Jason Toney of Canadians for Justice and Peace in the Middle East shows up to introduce listeners to the latest publication from The Breach entitled When Genocide Wasn’t News: How Canadian Media Covered up the Destruction of Gaza
interviews by Michael Welch

Download Program Podcast
00:59:01 1 July 11, 2025
  View Script
    
 00:59:01  128Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 3 Download File...
 