Summary: This week on the Global Research News Hour we are taking on major crimes of disinformation in Western media regarding the 21 month assault on the people of Gaza, which conveniently distorts it to the point here Israelis are the victims and the Palestinians who die by the tens of thousands are all Hamas. How is this task continuously achieved in the age of information?

In our first half hour, we hear from reporter Robert Inlakesh about the state of censorship in the conflict currently. And in our second half hour, Jason Toney of Canadians for Justice and Peace in the Middle East shows up to introduce listeners to the latest publication from The Breach entitled When Genocide Wasn’t News: How Canadian Media Covered up the Destruction of Gaza