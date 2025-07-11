Summary: This week on the show, Canada-based emergency physician Tarek Loubani speaks with host Nora Barrows-Friedman. He is the medical director and co-founder of Glia, an international medical solidarity organization with field clinics inside Gaza. They discuss how Gaza doctors endure the impossible in the midst of the IDF’s targeting of hospitals and the people who work there. Dr. Sarah Lalonde is a Montreal-based physician who worked in Gaza hospitals in January-February 2025. She explains why Palestinian health care workers are heroes. American-based physician Dr. Mimi Syed explains how the overwhelming number of casualties she treated while in Gaza were children. We also listen to a compilation of our weekly newscast reports since October 2023 that chronicles Israel’s destruction of the health care system.

