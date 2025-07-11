90-year-old Caribbean feminist Peggy Antrobus tells of devoting her career to global feminism, independence of former colonies, and egalitarian economic development, while seeing economic re-colonization grow since the Reagan/Thatcher era. She comments on climate change's threat to overwhelm island nations, yet chuckles at the expectation Mother Nature will assert herself against this economic order.
Interview and editing by Suki Wessling (who is also host of The Babblery). WINGS series producer, Frieda Werden
