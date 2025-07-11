Sonic Café, that’s Lenny Kravitz, so hey welcome to another hour of intelligent, eclectic music, comedy and pop culture, it’s a thing we call the Sonic Café. I’m your host Scott Clark and this is episode 442. This time the Sonic Café presents a music mix pulled from 53 years. Listen for tracks from Steely Dan, Weezer, Joe Strummer, Alice Merton, Nancy Wilson with her cover of the Pearl Jam tune Daughter, plus The Zeros, Badfinger and many more, including Gil Scott-Heron from 1971, we’ll spin The Revolution Will Not Be Televised. Listen for all of the cool 70’s pop culture references. Also listen for another chapter of Crazy Facts About Music Everyone Should Know, courtesy of our friends over at The Origin of Songs. Oh and before we forget, a big Sonic Café welcome to our newest sponsor, Penne Alla Vodka. No matter the event, nothing is better than a big fat tin of Penne Alla Vodka. Take our word for it. So yeah, all that plus a few other things dropped in along the way for fun. So let’s get to it. From 2004, this is Fall Out Boy with their cover of the Joy Division classic, this is, Love Will Tear Us Apart, and we’re the Sonic Café.
Song 1: Lady Artist: Lenny Kravitz LP: Baptism Yr: 2004 Song 2: Love Will Tear Us Apart (Joy Division) Artist: Fall Out Boy LP: My Heart Will Always Be the B-Side to My Tongue Yr: 2004 Song 3: Babylon Sisters Artist: Steely Dan LP: Gaucho Yr: 1980 Song 4: Hash Pipe Artist: Weezer LP: Hash Pipe (CDS) Yr. 2001 Song 5: Crazy Facts About Music Everyone Should Know Artist: The Origins of Songs LP: The Origins of Songs Yr: 2024 Song 6: Revolution Will Not Be Televised Artist: Gil Scott-Heron LP: Pieces of a Man Yr: 1971 Song 7: Love Kills Artist: Joe Strummer LP: Assembly Year: 1986 Song 8: Run Away Girl Artist: Alice Merton LP: Heron Yr: 2024 Song 9: If I Got It (Your Love Brought It) Artist: Aaron Frazer LP: Introducing Aaron Frazer Yr: 2021 Song 10: Daughter Artist: Nancy Wilson LP: You And Me Yr: 2021 Song 11: Penne Alla Vodka Artist: SNL LP: SNL Yr: 2024 Song 12: Don't Push Me Around Artist: The Zeros LP: Don't Push Me Around Yr: 1991 Song 13: Baby Blue Artist: Badfinger LP: Straight Up Yr: 1971 Song 14: Bad Case Of Loving You (Doctor, Doctor) Artist: Robert Palmer LP: The Very Best Of Robert Palmer Yr: 1979 Song 15: I Feel The Earth Move Artist: Carole King LP: Tapestry Yr: 1971
About the Producer:
Scott Clark has always had a lot of music in his life. Growing up outside of Chicago, he was mesmerized early on by the radio of the sixties and seventies and began collecting records at a very early age. From 45’s and LP’s to cassettes and CD’s and now digital… he really never stopped. Today everything in his library is digitized because he got sick of lugging all that stuff around.
The concept for the Sonic Café is to deliver the high production values and feel of the radio he grew up listening to. But unlike the tight, repetitious playlists of those commercial stations, feature a massive range of artists, genres and tunes. The whole idea is to package it in an eclectic, engaging, no repeat format that brings both new and old together in a unique, entertaining, and most importantly fun and fast paced way. There’s really nothing on the radio today, or in the past, that compares with it.
About the Sonic Café:
The show is set in an imaginary cafe overlooking the Pacific Ocean on the Central Oregon Coast. The cafe serves up eclectic, intelligent music, comedy and pop culture. The program originates on the Oregon coast in the Pacific Northwest, so the imagery is not a huge stretch.
Each program is 58:00 minutes in length leaving room for station ID, promos and PSAs. Each episode is .mp3 encoded at a constant rate of 256kbps and ready for broadcast.
An episode is released each week. All episodes are evergreen; never focusing on time of year, weather, month, holidays, events etc. so each show is timeless. All music is presented in a no repeat format. Once a song airs in an episode it never airs again. Episodes may be downloaded and grouped together to quickly create program blocks of two, three, four or more hours in length.
The Sonic Cafe has a Facebook page (facebook.com/SonicCafeRadio) where complete show notes and playlists are presented for each episode. Listeners can also reach the show producers via email (SonicCafeRadio@gmail.com)