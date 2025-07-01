Notes: #1 - Complete 3hr 30m show - [right click to download]

Full interviews with...

#2 - Neil Goodwin Documentary Film-maker Disabled Activist Great Dictator Battle of the Beanfield Palestine Action Welfare Not Warfare - 01:00:00

#3 - Netanyahu was in London and got a warning Richie Allen Tony Gosling on 7/7 London Bombings 20th Anniversary - 07Jul2025 - 01:20:00

#4 - Don Debar (echo) Trump Putin Iran Israel and Epstein - 01:00:00

#5 - Lowkey names names, Exposes Israeli Spies In UK Establishment behind Palestine Action ban - 00:15:00

#6 - Craig Murray Palestine Action Ban In The Courtroom - 00:25:00

#7 - UNs Francesca Albanese on US sanctions against her for exposing Gaza war crimes - 00:06:00

#8 - Ludicrous Diversion London 77 Bombings documentary (2005) - 00:25:00

#9 - Dennis Wheatley - WWII Psychological Warfare Officer/novelist leaves A Letter To Posterity (1947) - 01:00:00

#10 - Dr Ali Ataie, How Christians Became Zionists Dispensationalism Rapture Heresies Plymouth Bretheren (1831) - 00:15:00