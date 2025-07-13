This week's edition of Backbeat features a couple of records where the back-up players became more famous than the headliners, some U.S. records that found greater acceptance in the U.K., an early record by a Toronto native who became very successful, but under-appreciated, at Motown and a rockabilly pioneer who chose the wrong place to live, career wise anyway.
Artist - Title - Year Big Joe Turner - Teenage Letter - 1957 Smiley Lewis - Lil Liza Jane - 1958 The Turner Brothers - Boog-Boog Boogie - 1948 Savannah Churchill With The Four Tunes - Time Out For Tears - 1948 The Pilgrim Travelers - Blessed Be The Name - 1952 Frank Jenkins - Baptist Shout - 1926 Alex Pangman - After You Said You Were Leaving - 2001 Bobby Helms - No Other Baby - 1957 Roy Hogsed - Snake Dance Boogie - 1951 Cozy Cole - Cozy & Bossa - 1963 The Mills Brothers - London Rhythm - 1936 The Ravens - Count Every Star - 1950 Tennessee Jim and his Hillbilly Playboys - Don't Steal Her - 1956 Melvin Smith - California Baby - 1952 R. Dean Taylor - At The High School Dance - 1962 Gene Brown - Big Door - 1957 The Magnificents - Up On The Mountain - 1956 Billy Gayles With Ike Turner & His Kings Of Rhythm - I'm Tore Up - 1956 Duane Eddy & The Rebelettes - Boss Guitar - 1963 The Everly Brothers - The Price Of Love - 1965 Earl Bostic - Blue Skies - 1958