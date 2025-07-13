Notes: Artist - Title - Year

Big Joe Turner - Teenage Letter - 1957

Smiley Lewis - Lil Liza Jane - 1958

The Turner Brothers - Boog-Boog Boogie - 1948

Savannah Churchill With The Four Tunes - Time Out For Tears - 1948

The Pilgrim Travelers - Blessed Be The Name - 1952

Frank Jenkins - Baptist Shout - 1926

Alex Pangman - After You Said You Were Leaving - 2001

Bobby Helms - No Other Baby - 1957

Roy Hogsed - Snake Dance Boogie - 1951

Cozy Cole - Cozy & Bossa - 1963

The Mills Brothers - London Rhythm - 1936

The Ravens - Count Every Star - 1950

Tennessee Jim and his Hillbilly Playboys - Don't Steal Her - 1956

Melvin Smith - California Baby - 1952

R. Dean Taylor - At The High School Dance - 1962

Gene Brown - Big Door - 1957

The Magnificents - Up On The Mountain - 1956

Billy Gayles With Ike Turner & His Kings Of Rhythm - I'm Tore Up - 1956

Duane Eddy & The Rebelettes - Boss Guitar - 1963

The Everly Brothers - The Price Of Love - 1965

Earl Bostic - Blue Skies - 1958