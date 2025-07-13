The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Backbeat
Music
Lorne VanSinclair
July 13, 2025, midnight
This week's edition of Backbeat features a couple of records where the back-up players became more famous than the headliners, some U.S. records that found greater acceptance in the U.K., an early record by a Toronto native who became very successful, but under-appreciated, at Motown and a rockabilly pioneer who chose the wrong place to live, career wise anyway.
Artist - Title - Year
Big Joe Turner - Teenage Letter - 1957
Smiley Lewis - Lil Liza Jane - 1958
The Turner Brothers - Boog-Boog Boogie - 1948
Savannah Churchill With The Four Tunes - Time Out For Tears - 1948
The Pilgrim Travelers - Blessed Be The Name - 1952
Frank Jenkins - Baptist Shout - 1926
Alex Pangman - After You Said You Were Leaving - 2001
Bobby Helms - No Other Baby - 1957
Roy Hogsed - Snake Dance Boogie - 1951
Cozy Cole - Cozy & Bossa - 1963
The Mills Brothers - London Rhythm - 1936
The Ravens - Count Every Star - 1950
Tennessee Jim and his Hillbilly Playboys - Don't Steal Her - 1956
Melvin Smith - California Baby - 1952
R. Dean Taylor - At The High School Dance - 1962
Gene Brown - Big Door - 1957
The Magnificents - Up On The Mountain - 1956
Billy Gayles With Ike Turner & His Kings Of Rhythm - I'm Tore Up - 1956
Duane Eddy & The Rebelettes - Boss Guitar - 1963
The Everly Brothers - The Price Of Love - 1965
Earl Bostic - Blue Skies - 1958

00:58:00 1 July 13, 2025
Orillia, Ontario, Canada
