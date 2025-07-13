Breaking new science on deadly heat wave in Europe and flash floods in America. Confirmed: it is climate change. Alex reports, clip of Grantham UK scientists. UCLA expert on extreme rains and flash floods - Jesse Norris from 2022. Journalist late Ross Gelbspan warned us all about fossil fuel takeover and media complicity - in 2006!
Interviews by Alex Smith of Radio Ecoshock
Konstantinoudis and Otto courtesy Grantham Institute, UK.
Ross Gelbspan recorded by Mass Climate Action Network
In the Affiliates version there is a break and re-intro at 30:37 for stations needing to insert ID or announcements.