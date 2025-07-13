Welcome to Disaster World

Subtitle: we broke it, now we must pay

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Jesse Norris, Garyfallos Konstantinoudis, Friederike Otto, Ross Gelbspan

Date Published: July 13, 2025, midnight

Summary: Breaking new science on deadly heat wave in Europe and flash floods in America. Confirmed: it is climate change. Alex reports, clip of Grantham UK scientists. UCLA expert on extreme rains and flash floods - Jesse Norris from 2022. Journalist late Ross Gelbspan warned us all about fossil fuel takeover and media complicity - in 2006!

