The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
Radio Ecoshock Show
we broke it, now we must pay
Weekly Program
Jesse Norris, Garyfallos Konstantinoudis, Friederike Otto, Ross Gelbspan
 Alex Smith  Contact Contributor
July 13, 2025, midnight
Breaking new science on deadly heat wave in Europe and flash floods in America. Confirmed: it is climate change. Alex reports, clip of Grantham UK scientists. UCLA expert on extreme rains and flash floods - Jesse Norris from 2022. Journalist late Ross Gelbspan warned us all about fossil fuel takeover and media complicity - in 2006!
Interviews by Alex Smith of Radio Ecoshock

Konstantinoudis and Otto courtesy Grantham Institute, UK.

Ross Gelbspan recorded by Mass Climate Action Network
In the Affiliates version there is a break and re-intro at 30:37 for stations needing to insert ID or announcements.

Ecoshock 250716 CD Quality Download Program Podcast
1 hour no-ads power radio
01:00:00 1 July 13, 2025
Boundary BC Canada
  View Script
    
 01:00:00  128Kbps mp3
(57MB) Stereo		 3 Download File...
Ecoshock 250716 LoFi Download Program Podcast
faster download, lower audio quality
01:00:00 1 July 14, 2025
Boundary BC Canada
  View Script
    
 01:00:00  32Kbps mp3
(14MB) None		 1 Download File...
Ecoshock 250716 Affiliates 58 minutes Download Program Podcast
allows time for station ID and announcements
00:58:00 1 July 14, 2025
Boundary BC Canada
  View Script
    
 00:58:00  128Kbps mp3
(55MB) Stereo		 1 Download File...
 