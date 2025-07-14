A Cause & Effect treatment of Chicha Libre, who will be performing July 12 in Richmond: Their origin, development, influences, peers and the artists they've influenced, along with a healthy dose of the band's own music of course
Artist | Country | Song | Recording | Label | Year
Oliver Lake | USA | Separation | Matador Of 1st & 1st | Passin' Thru | 1997 Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros | England UK | Global A Go-Go | Global A Go-Go | Hellcat | 2001
Chicha Libre | France-Venezuela-Mexico-USA | La Danza del Millionario | Canibalismo | Crammed / Barbès | 2012 Chicha Libre | France-Venezuela-Mexico-USA | Caminitos de Mi Pueblo (feat. La Sonora Mazurén) | Tequila Y Aguardiente EP | Barbès | 2024 Chicha Libre | France-Venezuela-Mexico-USA | El Carnicero de Chicago | Canibalismo | Crammed / Barbès | 2012 Chicha Libre | France-Venezuela-Mexico-USA | Primavera en la Selva | ¡Sonido Amazonico! | Barbès | 2008
Los Ilusionistas | Peru | Colegiala | Colegiala / Sueñas Que Te Amo - Single | Caracol | 1977 Los Wembler's de Iquitos | Peru | La Danza del Petrolero | La Danza del Petrolero | Decibel | 1975 Los Mirlos | Peru | Sonido Amazónico | Los Charapas de Oro | Infopesa | 1975 Chacalón y la Nueva Crema | Peru | A Trabajar | El Soberano de la Cumbia | Horóscopo | 1982 Juaneco y su Combo | Peru | Ya se ha Muerto mi Abuelo | Ven a Bailar con Juaneco y su Combo | Infopesa | 1979
Willie Colón | USA | Calle Luna Calle Sol | Lo Mato si no Compra este LP | Fania | 1973 Andrés Landero y su Conjunto | Colombia | Marta Cecilia | Fiel Caricia | Discos Fuentes | 1965 The Clash | England UK | The Guns of Brixton | London Calling | Epic | 1979 Dick Dale & the Del-Tones | USA | Miserlou | Miserlou / Eight till Midnight - Single | Deltone | 1962
Chico Trujillo | Chile | Gran Pecador | Gran Pecador | Barbès | 2013 Los Chapillacs | Peru | Ilusión de Amor | Odisea Cumbia 3000 | self-released | 2010 Sonido Gallo Negro | Mexico | Inca-A-Delic | Sendero Mistico | Glitterbeat | 2014 Calexico | USA | Sirena | Convict Pool EP | Quarterstick | 2004
Gio Chamba | USA | La Danza de los Mirlos | La Danza de los Mirlos - Single | Mixto | 2025 Los Bitchos | Australia-Uruguay-Sweden-England UK | Pista (Great Start) | Pista (Great Start) - Single | self-released | 2019 La Banda Chuska | Peru-Argentina-USA | Mansplayner | Basic Bichos | self-released | 2025 Rolando Bruno y el Grupo Arévalo | Argentina | Romance Isleño | Cosas Raras | Peace & Rhythm / Electric Cowbell / DJ Cajon | 2024 Money Chicha | USA-Peru | Fatalidad | Chicha Summit | Vampisoul | 2021
Big Lazy | USA | Ramona | Dear Trouble | Checkered Past / Tasankee | 2019 Michael Hearst & Olivier Conan | USA-France | 99 Luftballons | 99 Luftballons - Single | self-released | 2025