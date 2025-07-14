The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Global A Go-Go
Music
 Bill Lupoletti  Contact Contributor
July 14, 2025, midnight
A Cause & Effect treatment of Chicha Libre, who will be performing July 12 in Richmond: Their origin, development, influences, peers and the artists they've influenced, along with a healthy dose of the band's own music of course
Produced live in the studios of WRIR 97.3 FM Richmond Independent Radio in Richmond, Virginia every Sunday from 1 to 3 PM. Available as a webstream simulcast at wrir.org. Downloads for rebroadcast on other non-profit radio stations and as podcasts via the A-Infos Radio Project at radio4all.net. And more information about all of those options and more on my blog, globalagogo.com.
Artist | Country | Song | Recording | Label | Year

Oliver Lake | USA | Separation | Matador Of 1st & 1st | Passin' Thru | 1997
Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros | England UK | Global A Go-Go | Global A Go-Go | Hellcat | 2001

Chicha Libre | France-Venezuela-Mexico-USA | La Danza del Millionario | Canibalismo | Crammed / Barbès | 2012
Chicha Libre | France-Venezuela-Mexico-USA | Caminitos de Mi Pueblo (feat. La Sonora Mazurén) | Tequila Y Aguardiente EP | Barbès | 2024
Chicha Libre | France-Venezuela-Mexico-USA | El Carnicero de Chicago | Canibalismo | Crammed / Barbès | 2012
Chicha Libre | France-Venezuela-Mexico-USA | Primavera en la Selva | ¡Sonido Amazonico! | Barbès | 2008

Los Ilusionistas | Peru | Colegiala | Colegiala / Sueñas Que Te Amo - Single | Caracol | 1977
Los Wembler's de Iquitos | Peru | La Danza del Petrolero | La Danza del Petrolero | Decibel | 1975
Los Mirlos | Peru | Sonido Amazónico | Los Charapas de Oro | Infopesa | 1975
Chacalón y la Nueva Crema | Peru | A Trabajar | El Soberano de la Cumbia | Horóscopo | 1982
Juaneco y su Combo | Peru | Ya se ha Muerto mi Abuelo | Ven a Bailar con Juaneco y su Combo | Infopesa | 1979

Willie Colón | USA | Calle Luna Calle Sol | Lo Mato si no Compra este LP | Fania | 1973
Andrés Landero y su Conjunto | Colombia | Marta Cecilia | Fiel Caricia | Discos Fuentes | 1965
The Clash | England UK | The Guns of Brixton | London Calling | Epic | 1979
Dick Dale & the Del-Tones | USA | Miserlou | Miserlou / Eight till Midnight - Single | Deltone | 1962

Chico Trujillo | Chile | Gran Pecador | Gran Pecador | Barbès | 2013
Los Chapillacs | Peru | Ilusión de Amor | Odisea Cumbia 3000 | self-released | 2010
Sonido Gallo Negro | Mexico | Inca-A-Delic | Sendero Mistico | Glitterbeat | 2014
Calexico | USA | Sirena | Convict Pool EP | Quarterstick | 2004

Gio Chamba | USA | La Danza de los Mirlos | La Danza de los Mirlos - Single | Mixto | 2025
Los Bitchos | Australia-Uruguay-Sweden-England UK | Pista (Great Start) | Pista (Great Start) - Single | self-released | 2019
La Banda Chuska | Peru-Argentina-USA | Mansplayner | Basic Bichos | self-released | 2025
Rolando Bruno y el Grupo Arévalo | Argentina | Romance Isleño | Cosas Raras | Peace & Rhythm / Electric Cowbell / DJ Cajon | 2024
Money Chicha | USA-Peru | Fatalidad | Chicha Summit | Vampisoul | 2021

Big Lazy | USA | Ramona | Dear Trouble | Checkered Past / Tasankee | 2019
Michael Hearst & Olivier Conan | USA-France | 99 Luftballons | 99 Luftballons - Single | self-released | 2025

01:59:55 1 July 12, 2025
Richmond VA USA
