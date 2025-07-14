We'll tune in to the Saturday morning cartoons, turn on the TV set, and drop in the groove for some tracks inspired by funnies and westerns, plus we'll hear some reimagined classics like Sarah Vaughan's interpretation of Send In the Clowns.
UpFront Soul #2025.28 Playlist Joan Armatrading Back to the Night Back to the Night A&M 1975 Sly & the Family Stone Underdog A Whole New Thing Roosevelt Grier Deputy Dog Soul Classics The Coasters Along Came Jones The Definitive Coasters (A Sides & B Sides) Sarah Vaughan Send in the Clowns Send in the Clowns Oscar Peterson Trio Hymn to Freedom Night Train Abbey Lincoln Throw it Away Compilation de Festival International de Jazz de Montreal - Edition 2008 Gil Scott-Heron Who'll Pay Reparations On My Soul The Revolution Begins The Flying Dutchman Masters Ace Courtney Pine A Change Is Sure To Come Black Notes from the Deep Ramsey Lewis Jungle Strut The Essential Ramsey Lewis The Voices of East Harlem Right On Be Free Right On Be Free Billy Preston The Octopus The Very Best of Billy Preston Sons of Slum Right On Black Power: Music of a Revolution Mulatu Astatke I Faram Gami Mochilla Presents Timeless: Mulatu Astatke Original Five Blind Boys My Robe Will Fit Me Screaming Gospel Holy Rollers Vol.1 Aretha Franklin Love Is The Only Thing Aretha Sam Cooke/The Soul Stirrers The Last Mile of the Way Specialty Profiles Disc 1 Major Handy Te Ni Nee Ni Nu 101 Zydeco Proof Hustlers Brass Band Brick House Second Line Soul Curtis Mayfield Mother's Son Superfly (and More) Abdoulaye Ciss Aw Ye Douba Ke Rocafort Tony Allen Boat Journey Film of Life Harmonia Mundi Vercky's et L'Orchestre Veve Talali Talala "Congolese Funk, Afrobeat & Psychedelic Rumba 1969-1978" Analog Africa Instant Funk It Ain't Regggae But It's Funky Get Down with the Philly Jump Mickey & the Soul Generation Give Everybody Some Iron Leg ENDRECHERI Crystal Light HYBRID FUNK The Blackbyrds The Baby Walking in Rhythm: The Essential Selection 1973 - 1980 Sam Cooke Havin' a Party Live at the Harlem Square Club 1963 RCA 1985