Notes: UpFront Soul #2025.28 Playlist

Joan Armatrading Back to the Night Back to the Night A&M 1975

Sly & the Family Stone Underdog A Whole New Thing

Roosevelt Grier Deputy Dog Soul Classics

The Coasters Along Came Jones The Definitive Coasters (A Sides & B Sides)

Sarah Vaughan Send in the Clowns Send in the Clowns

Oscar Peterson Trio Hymn to Freedom Night Train

Abbey Lincoln Throw it Away Compilation de Festival International de Jazz de Montreal - Edition 2008

Gil Scott-Heron Who'll Pay Reparations On My Soul The Revolution Begins The Flying Dutchman Masters Ace

Courtney Pine A Change Is Sure To Come Black Notes from the Deep

Ramsey Lewis Jungle Strut The Essential Ramsey Lewis

The Voices of East Harlem Right On Be Free Right On Be Free

Billy Preston The Octopus The Very Best of Billy Preston

Sons of Slum Right On Black Power: Music of a Revolution

Mulatu Astatke I Faram Gami Mochilla Presents Timeless: Mulatu Astatke

Original Five Blind Boys My Robe Will Fit Me Screaming Gospel Holy Rollers Vol.1

Aretha Franklin Love Is The Only Thing Aretha

Sam Cooke/The Soul Stirrers The Last Mile of the Way Specialty Profiles Disc 1

Major Handy Te Ni Nee Ni Nu 101 Zydeco Proof

Hustlers Brass Band Brick House Second Line Soul

Curtis Mayfield Mother's Son Superfly (and More)

Abdoulaye Ciss Aw Ye Douba Ke Rocafort

Tony Allen Boat Journey Film of Life Harmonia Mundi

Vercky's et L'Orchestre Veve Talali Talala "Congolese Funk, Afrobeat & Psychedelic Rumba 1969-1978" Analog Africa

Instant Funk It Ain't Regggae But It's Funky Get Down with the Philly Jump

Mickey & the Soul Generation Give Everybody Some Iron Leg

ENDRECHERI Crystal Light HYBRID FUNK

The Blackbyrds The Baby Walking in Rhythm: The Essential Selection 1973 - 1980

Sam Cooke Havin' a Party Live at the Harlem Square Club 1963 RCA 1985