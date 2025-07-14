The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
UpFront Soul
Funk, Soul & Jazz 120 Minutes of Soulful Sounds to Which You May Get Down
July 14, 2025, midnight
We'll tune in to the Saturday morning cartoons, turn on the TV set, and drop in the groove for some tracks inspired by funnies and westerns, plus we'll hear some reimagined classics like Sarah Vaughan's interpretation of Send In the Clowns.
UpFront Soul #2025.28 Playlist
Joan Armatrading Back to the Night Back to the Night A&M 1975
Sly & the Family Stone Underdog A Whole New Thing
Roosevelt Grier Deputy Dog Soul Classics
The Coasters Along Came Jones The Definitive Coasters (A Sides & B Sides)
Sarah Vaughan Send in the Clowns Send in the Clowns
Oscar Peterson Trio Hymn to Freedom Night Train
Abbey Lincoln Throw it Away Compilation de Festival International de Jazz de Montreal - Edition 2008
Gil Scott-Heron Who'll Pay Reparations On My Soul The Revolution Begins The Flying Dutchman Masters Ace
Courtney Pine A Change Is Sure To Come Black Notes from the Deep
Ramsey Lewis Jungle Strut The Essential Ramsey Lewis
The Voices of East Harlem Right On Be Free Right On Be Free
Billy Preston The Octopus The Very Best of Billy Preston
Sons of Slum Right On Black Power: Music of a Revolution
Mulatu Astatke I Faram Gami Mochilla Presents Timeless: Mulatu Astatke
Original Five Blind Boys My Robe Will Fit Me Screaming Gospel Holy Rollers Vol.1
Aretha Franklin Love Is The Only Thing Aretha
Sam Cooke/The Soul Stirrers The Last Mile of the Way Specialty Profiles Disc 1
Major Handy Te Ni Nee Ni Nu 101 Zydeco Proof
Hustlers Brass Band Brick House Second Line Soul
Curtis Mayfield Mother's Son Superfly (and More)
Abdoulaye Ciss Aw Ye Douba Ke Rocafort
Tony Allen Boat Journey Film of Life Harmonia Mundi
Vercky's et L'Orchestre Veve Talali Talala "Congolese Funk, Afrobeat & Psychedelic Rumba 1969-1978" Analog Africa
Instant Funk It Ain't Regggae But It's Funky Get Down with the Philly Jump
Mickey & the Soul Generation Give Everybody Some Iron Leg
ENDRECHERI Crystal Light HYBRID FUNK
The Blackbyrds The Baby Walking in Rhythm: The Essential Selection 1973 - 1980
Sam Cooke Havin' a Party Live at the Harlem Square Club 1963 RCA 1985

Blue Hill, ME (Wabanaki territory)
