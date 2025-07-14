Harvard’s global LGBTQI+ rights initiative faces Trump shut down threats; Hong Kong’s government teases limited queer spousal rights, Pope Leo echoes the same-gender couple blessing policy of Francis, Iranian trans inmates die in an Israeli airstrike on its infamous prison, North Carolina’s governor vetoes anti-trans and anti-DEI bills, Wisconsin’s Supreme Court upholds the state’s conversion therapy ban, and team Trump scrubs “B” following their “T” erasure from the National Stonewall Monument’s now gay and lesbian only website. Those stories and more this week when you find “This Way Out.”
Hosted this week by Brian DeShazor and produced with Greg Gordon and Lucia Chappelle. NewsWrap reporters: Marcos Najera and Nathalie Munoz, produced by Brian DeShazor. Correspondent: David Hunt. Theme music: Kim Wilson. Additional music: Crosby Stills & Nash; Tom Lehrer; Logan Pilcher. Now in our 38th year satisfying your weekly minimum requirement of LGBTQ news and culture!