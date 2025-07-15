The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
if music could talk
11
 dj carlito  Contact Contributor
July 15, 2025, midnight

Hollie Cook, “Freefalling”
from Vessel of Love
Merge Records - 2018

Hollie Cook, “Survive”
from Free Falling / Survive
Merge Records - 2017

Lady G, “Shy Shy Man”
from Two Friends Presents: Bridges
VP

Chavelle, “Don't Be Shy”
from Two Friends Presents: Bridges
VP

Hollie Cook, “Shy Girl”
from Shy Girl
Mr Bongo

Marcia Griffiths, “Stepping Out Of Babylon”
from 12" - Original LP
Penthouse

Papa San, “Mandella Come - CUT due to profanity”
from Ninja Turtle 3 - Original LP
Penthouse

Trevor Sparks - Stormy Weather
Stormy Weather / Crying Over You
Triff Records – TPC 0001 - 1988

Tiger, “Bogle Dance”
from Bogle Dance - Original LP
Jammys

Junior Wilson / Tonto Irie, “Cassandra / Car Man”
from Cassandra / Car Man - Original LP
Witty

The Police, “Shadows in the Rain”
from Zenyatta Mondatta - Original LP
Universal Music Group International - 1980

Duran Duran, “The Chauffeur”
from Arena - Original LP
Capitol

Patti Smith, “Redondo Beach”
from Horses - Original LP
Arista/Legacy - 1975

X, “The World's a Mess, It's In My Kiss”
from Los Angeles
Fat Possum - 1980

Honor Role, “So Anyway”
from LIVE VHS
Merge Records - 1997

Honor Role, “Shuffle”
The Pretty Song - from LIVE VHS
Eskimo

The Clash, “Sean Flynn”
from Combat Rock - Original LP
Columbia - 1982

Jimi Hendrix, “Message to Love”
from Band of Gypsys - 8-Track version
Legacy Recordings - 1969

Nektar, “Remember The Future, Pt. 1”
from Remember The Future - 8-track Version
Cherry Red Records - 1973

The Grateful Dead, “Here Comes Sunshine”
from Wake of the Flood - 8-track Version
unknown

Black Sabbath, “After Forever”
from Master of Reality - 8-track Version
Rhino/Warner Records - 1971

The Rolling Stones, “Jigsaw Puzzle”
from Beggars Banquet - 8-Track Version
ABKCO Music & Records, Inc. - 1968

Neil Young, “There's a World”
from Harvest - 8-Track
Reprise - 1972

Otis Redding, “I'll Let Nothing Seperate Us”
from Love Man - Original LP
Rhino Atlantic - 1969

Mr. Bungle, “The Air-Conditioned Nightmare”
from California - MOV LP
Warner 1061 - 1999

Download Program Podcast
02:00:25 1 July 13, 2025
WRIR STUDIOS
  View Script
    
 02:00:25  256Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 5 Download File...
 