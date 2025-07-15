Notes:

Hollie Cook, “Freefalling”

from Vessel of Love

Merge Records - 2018



Hollie Cook, “Survive”

from Free Falling / Survive

Merge Records - 2017



Lady G, “Shy Shy Man”

from Two Friends Presents: Bridges

VP



Chavelle, “Don't Be Shy”

from Two Friends Presents: Bridges

VP



Hollie Cook, “Shy Girl”

from Shy Girl

Mr Bongo



Marcia Griffiths, “Stepping Out Of Babylon”

from 12" - Original LP

Penthouse



Papa San, “Mandella Come - CUT due to profanity”

from Ninja Turtle 3 - Original LP

Penthouse



Trevor Sparks - Stormy Weather

Stormy Weather / Crying Over You

Triff Records – TPC 0001 - 1988



Tiger, “Bogle Dance”

from Bogle Dance - Original LP

Jammys



Junior Wilson / Tonto Irie, “Cassandra / Car Man”

from Cassandra / Car Man - Original LP

Witty



The Police, “Shadows in the Rain”

from Zenyatta Mondatta - Original LP

Universal Music Group International - 1980



Duran Duran, “The Chauffeur”

from Arena - Original LP

Capitol



Patti Smith, “Redondo Beach”

from Horses - Original LP

Arista/Legacy - 1975



X, “The World's a Mess, It's In My Kiss”

from Los Angeles

Fat Possum - 1980



Honor Role, “So Anyway”

from LIVE VHS

Merge Records - 1997



Honor Role, “Shuffle”

The Pretty Song - from LIVE VHS

Eskimo



The Clash, “Sean Flynn”

from Combat Rock - Original LP

Columbia - 1982



Jimi Hendrix, “Message to Love”

from Band of Gypsys - 8-Track version

Legacy Recordings - 1969



Nektar, “Remember The Future, Pt. 1”

from Remember The Future - 8-track Version

Cherry Red Records - 1973



The Grateful Dead, “Here Comes Sunshine”

from Wake of the Flood - 8-track Version

unknown



Black Sabbath, “After Forever”

from Master of Reality - 8-track Version

Rhino/Warner Records - 1971



The Rolling Stones, “Jigsaw Puzzle”

from Beggars Banquet - 8-Track Version

ABKCO Music & Records, Inc. - 1968



Neil Young, “There's a World”

from Harvest - 8-Track

Reprise - 1972



Otis Redding, “I'll Let Nothing Seperate Us”

from Love Man - Original LP

Rhino Atlantic - 1969



Mr. Bungle, “The Air-Conditioned Nightmare”

from California - MOV LP

Warner 1061 - 1999

