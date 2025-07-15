|
Hollie Cook, “Freefalling”
from Vessel of Love
Merge Records - 2018
Hollie Cook, “Survive”
from Free Falling / Survive
Merge Records - 2017
Lady G, “Shy Shy Man”
from Two Friends Presents: Bridges
VP
Chavelle, “Don't Be Shy”
from Two Friends Presents: Bridges
VP
Hollie Cook, “Shy Girl”
from Shy Girl
Mr Bongo
Marcia Griffiths, “Stepping Out Of Babylon”
from 12" - Original LP
Penthouse
Papa San, “Mandella Come - CUT due to profanity”
from Ninja Turtle 3 - Original LP
Penthouse
Trevor Sparks - Stormy Weather
Stormy Weather / Crying Over You
Triff Records – TPC 0001 - 1988
Tiger, “Bogle Dance”
from Bogle Dance - Original LP
Jammys
Junior Wilson / Tonto Irie, “Cassandra / Car Man”
from Cassandra / Car Man - Original LP
Witty
The Police, “Shadows in the Rain”
from Zenyatta Mondatta - Original LP
Universal Music Group International - 1980
Duran Duran, “The Chauffeur”
from Arena - Original LP
Capitol
Patti Smith, “Redondo Beach”
from Horses - Original LP
Arista/Legacy - 1975
X, “The World's a Mess, It's In My Kiss”
from Los Angeles
Fat Possum - 1980
Honor Role, “So Anyway”
from LIVE VHS
Merge Records - 1997
Honor Role, “Shuffle”
The Pretty Song - from LIVE VHS
Eskimo
The Clash, “Sean Flynn”
from Combat Rock - Original LP
Columbia - 1982
Jimi Hendrix, “Message to Love”
from Band of Gypsys - 8-Track version
Legacy Recordings - 1969
Nektar, “Remember The Future, Pt. 1”
from Remember The Future - 8-track Version
Cherry Red Records - 1973
The Grateful Dead, “Here Comes Sunshine”
from Wake of the Flood - 8-track Version
unknown
Black Sabbath, “After Forever”
from Master of Reality - 8-track Version
Rhino/Warner Records - 1971
The Rolling Stones, “Jigsaw Puzzle”
from Beggars Banquet - 8-Track Version
ABKCO Music & Records, Inc. - 1968
Neil Young, “There's a World”
from Harvest - 8-Track
Reprise - 1972
Otis Redding, “I'll Let Nothing Seperate Us”
from Love Man - Original LP
Rhino Atlantic - 1969
Mr. Bungle, “The Air-Conditioned Nightmare”
from California - MOV LP
Warner 1061 - 1999