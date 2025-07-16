The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
The Michael Slate Show
The Machinery of Trump Fascism Must Be Prevented from Functioning! | + July 4: TRUMP MUST GO NOW!
Weekly Program
Sunsara Taylor and Michelle Xai (RNL Show); Bob Avakian (The RevComs); Voices from July 4 protests
 Michael Slate  Contact Contributor
July 16, 2025, midnight
Bob Avakian, REVOLUTION #125, “Not the courts, and not the Democratic Party: Decent people, mobilizing massively and relentlessly, are the force that must be relied on to defeat Trump/MAGA fascism.” Voices from the July 4, Refuse Fascism protest in Washington, DC: We Declare Our Independence from Trump’s Fascist America. Bob Avakian on The Constitution for the New Socialist Republic in North America. From the Bob Avakian Interviews.
Michael Slate, Host and Producer
Sunsara Taylor, Guest Host
Henry Carson, Assistant Producer  
Broadcast ready with a break and can accommodate local id if needed. If you use the show or simply check it out, write to us at MSlate1950@gmail.com with your comments, criticisms, suggestions and questions.

