Summary: This week we're all over the Vancouver Folk Music Festival at World Beat Canada Radio! Spotlighting main stage performers Zawose Queens, Haram and Bab l'Bluz with a touch of the familiar from Elisapie. And, we introduce future-forward South Asian vibes from Anvaya, Tian Qiyi, and new singles from Eljuri and Manu Chao! Enjoy the best, beachside.