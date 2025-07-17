The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
worldbeatcanada radio
exciting global music alternative to jukebox radio
Weekly Program
Cal Koat - host
July 17, 2025, midnight
This week we're all over the Vancouver Folk Music Festival at World Beat Canada Radio! Spotlighting main stage performers Zawose Queens, Haram and Bab l'Bluz with a touch of the familiar from Elisapie. And, we introduce future-forward South Asian vibes from Anvaya, Tian Qiyi, and new singles from Eljuri and Manu Chao! Enjoy the best, beachside.
Calcopyriite Communications
Anvaya - Laal Chunariya
Eljuri - Karma
Sonova - Hooray, I'm Free CANCON
Gordon Grdina's Haram - En Shakawt Al Hawa CANCON
The Zawose Queens - Maisha
Bab L'Bluz - Gnawa Beat
Elisapie - Taimangalimaaq CANCON
Arc de Soleil - Lumin Rain
Tian Qiyi - Songs For Workers
Monica Avila - Obatala E Rei
Cymande -Sweeden
Sai Galaxy - All Day Cool (ft. Oby Onyioha)
Manu Chao - Solamente (ft. Santa Fe Khan)
Altin Gun - Hey Nari
Adrian Quesada - Primos (ft. Hermanos Gutierrez)

59:59

