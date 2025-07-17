This week we're all over the Vancouver Folk Music Festival at World Beat Canada Radio! Spotlighting main stage performers Zawose Queens, Haram and Bab l'Bluz with a touch of the familiar from Elisapie. And, we introduce future-forward South Asian vibes from Anvaya, Tian Qiyi, and new singles from Eljuri and Manu Chao! Enjoy the best, beachside.
Calcopyriite Communications
Anvaya - Laal Chunariya Eljuri - Karma Sonova - Hooray, I'm Free CANCON Gordon Grdina's Haram - En Shakawt Al Hawa CANCON The Zawose Queens - Maisha Bab L'Bluz - Gnawa Beat Elisapie - Taimangalimaaq CANCON Arc de Soleil - Lumin Rain Tian Qiyi - Songs For Workers Monica Avila - Obatala E Rei Cymande -Sweeden Sai Galaxy - All Day Cool (ft. Oby Onyioha) Manu Chao - Solamente (ft. Santa Fe Khan) Altin Gun - Hey Nari Adrian Quesada - Primos (ft. Hermanos Gutierrez)