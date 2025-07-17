The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Celt In A Twist Contemporary Celtic Radio Hour
Canada's Contemporary Celtic Radio Hour
Action/Event
Patricia Fraser - host
 Cal Koat  Contact Contributor
July 17, 2025, midnight
Patricia Fraser returns from a road trip around beautiful BC with the perfect mix to take on yours, featuring debuts from Dropkick Murphys (as seen on Meidas Touch), France's Grumpy O' Sheep and BC homegrown from Collage Trad. Enjoy great scenery with an hour of supreme Celtic sounds
Calcopyrite Communications
Grumpy O Sheep - Fiddler's Despair
Bog Bodies - Firelighters
Collage Trad - Gabe's Reel Set CANCON
Derina Harvey Band - Waves Of Home CANCON
Celtica - We Will Rock You/I Love R n R
Dropkick Murphys - Who'll Stand With Us
Sketch - March Strathspey and Really
The Stapletons - The Bigler
Gnoss - Honey Wine
Jocelyn Pettit & Ellen Gira - Midnight CANCON
Valtos - Ceol Dannsa(ft. Donnie Munro)
Willos - Ghost Ship
Brighde Chaimbeul - The Sweeper
Mads Hansens Kapel - Vejledalsvals

59:30

Celt In A Twist July 20 2025 Download Program Podcast
00:59:30 1 July 17, 2025
Vancouver, BC, Canada
  View Script
    
 00:59:30  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 None Download File...
 