Patricia Fraser returns from a road trip around beautiful BC with the perfect mix to take on yours, featuring debuts from Dropkick Murphys (as seen on Meidas Touch), France's Grumpy O' Sheep and BC homegrown from Collage Trad. Enjoy great scenery with an hour of supreme Celtic sounds
Grumpy O Sheep - Fiddler's Despair Bog Bodies - Firelighters Collage Trad - Gabe's Reel Set CANCON Derina Harvey Band - Waves Of Home CANCON Celtica - We Will Rock You/I Love R n R Dropkick Murphys - Who'll Stand With Us Sketch - March Strathspey and Really The Stapletons - The Bigler Gnoss - Honey Wine Jocelyn Pettit & Ellen Gira - Midnight CANCON Valtos - Ceol Dannsa(ft. Donnie Munro) Willos - Ghost Ship Brighde Chaimbeul - The Sweeper Mads Hansens Kapel - Vejledalsvals