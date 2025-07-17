The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
The Sonic Cafe
Bouncing Through Time
Weekly Program
Scott Clark
 Scott Clark
July 17, 2025, midnight
Sonic Café with Alice Cooper covering the Magic Bus, a Who classic from his 2023 Road album release. So hey welcome, I’m Scott Clark and this is episode 443. This time the Sonic Café bounces through time with a music mix pulled from 58 years. Listen for The Zombies, The Paul Butterfield Blues Band, Bettye LaVette and Jimi Hendrix from the 60’s, plus the Rolling Stones from 2023’s Hackney Diamonds release, Mumford and Sons, a great Scary Pockets cover of Gnarls Barkley’s Crazy, plus tracks from, Eddie Vedder, Seasick Steve and many more. All that plus the late George Carlin, and comedy from Nate Bargatze. We’ll also throw in the missive of a little girl who’s parents over exposed her every moment of her young life on social media, which ahh gives us all something to think about. All that and more as the Sonic Café bounces through time. here’s Jack White, and we’re the Sonic Café.
Song 1: Magic Bus
Artist: Alice Cooper, Pete Townshend
LP: Road
Yr: 2023
Song 2: Morning, Noon And Night
Artist: Jack White
LP: Fear Of The Dawn
Yr: 2022
Song 3: Born In Chicago
Artist: Paul Butterfield
LP: The Paul Butterfield Blues Band
Yr: 1965
Song 4: Look Away
Artist: Big Country
LP: The Seer
Yr. 2018
Song 5: I Feel Good (All Over)
Artist: Bettye LaVette
LP: 100 Greatest Northern Soul Classics
Yr: 1965
Song 6: Crazy
Artist: Scary Pockets - Ft. Dannielle Deandrea
LP: Scary Pockets
Yr:
Song 7: She's Not There
Artist: The Zombies
LP:
Year: 1965
Song 8: Zip Code
Artist: Nate Bargatze
LP: Hello World
Yr: 2023
Song 9: I Will Wait
Artist: Mumford and Sons
LP: Babel
Yr: 2012
Song 10: 6-Year-Old Explains How Messed Up It Is That Her Entire Life Has Been Put On Facebook
Artist: The Onion
LP: The Onion News Network
Yr: 2018
Song 11: Mess It Up
Artist: Rolling Stones
LP: Hackney Diamonds
Yr: 2023
Song 12: Manic Depression
Artist: The Jimi Hendrix Experience
LP: Experience Hendrix: The Best Of Jimi Hendrix
Yr: 1968
Song 13: Mr. MTV
Artist: Nothing More
LP: Nothing More
Yr: 2014
Song 14: St. Louis Slim
Artist: Seasick Steve
LP: Walkin' Man: The Best Of Seasick Steve
Yr: 2011
Song 15: Hold on Tight
Artist: Electric Light Orchestra
LP: Burning Bright
Yr: 1981
About the Producer:

Scott Clark has always had a lot of music in his life. Growing up outside of Chicago, he was mesmerized early on by the radio of the sixties and seventies and began collecting records at a very early age. From 45’s and LP’s to cassettes and CD’s and now digital… he really never stopped. Today everything in his library is digitized because he got sick of lugging all that stuff around.

The concept for the Sonic Café is to deliver the high production values and feel of the radio he grew up listening to. But unlike the tight, repetitious playlists of those commercial stations, feature a massive range of artists, genres and tunes. The whole idea is to package it in an eclectic, engaging, no repeat format that brings both new and old together in a unique, entertaining, and most importantly fun and fast paced way. There’s really nothing on the radio today, or in the past, that compares with it.

About the Sonic Café:

The show is set in an imaginary cafe overlooking the Pacific Ocean on the Central Oregon Coast. The cafe serves up eclectic, intelligent music, comedy and pop culture. The program originates on the Oregon coast in the Pacific Northwest, so the imagery is not a huge stretch.

Each program is 58:00 minutes in length leaving room for station ID, promos and PSAs. Each episode is .mp3 encoded at a constant rate of 256kbps and ready for broadcast.

An episode is released each week. All episodes are evergreen; never focusing on time of year, weather, month, holidays, events etc. so each show is timeless. All music is presented in a no repeat format. Once a song airs in an episode it never airs again. Episodes may be downloaded and grouped together to quickly create program blocks of two, three, four or more hours in length.

The Sonic Cafe has a Facebook page (facebook.com/SonicCafeRadio) where complete show notes and playlists are presented for each episode. Listeners can also reach the show producers via email (SonicCafeRadio@gmail.com)

July 17, 2025
  
    
 00:58:00  256Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo
 