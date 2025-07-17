Sonic Café with Alice Cooper covering the Magic Bus, a Who classic from his 2023 Road album release. So hey welcome, I’m Scott Clark and this is episode 443. This time the Sonic Café bounces through time with a music mix pulled from 58 years. Listen for The Zombies, The Paul Butterfield Blues Band, Bettye LaVette and Jimi Hendrix from the 60’s, plus the Rolling Stones from 2023’s Hackney Diamonds release, Mumford and Sons, a great Scary Pockets cover of Gnarls Barkley’s Crazy, plus tracks from, Eddie Vedder, Seasick Steve and many more. All that plus the late George Carlin, and comedy from Nate Bargatze. We’ll also throw in the missive of a little girl who’s parents over exposed her every moment of her young life on social media, which ahh gives us all something to think about. All that and more as the Sonic Café bounces through time. here’s Jack White, and we’re the Sonic Café.
Song 1: Magic Bus Artist: Alice Cooper, Pete Townshend LP: Road Yr: 2023 Song 2: Morning, Noon And Night Artist: Jack White LP: Fear Of The Dawn Yr: 2022 Song 3: Born In Chicago Artist: Paul Butterfield LP: The Paul Butterfield Blues Band Yr: 1965 Song 4: Look Away Artist: Big Country LP: The Seer Yr. 2018 Song 5: I Feel Good (All Over) Artist: Bettye LaVette LP: 100 Greatest Northern Soul Classics Yr: 1965 Song 6: Crazy Artist: Scary Pockets - Ft. Dannielle Deandrea LP: Scary Pockets Yr: Song 7: She's Not There Artist: The Zombies LP: Year: 1965 Song 8: Zip Code Artist: Nate Bargatze LP: Hello World Yr: 2023 Song 9: I Will Wait Artist: Mumford and Sons LP: Babel Yr: 2012 Song 10: 6-Year-Old Explains How Messed Up It Is That Her Entire Life Has Been Put On Facebook Artist: The Onion LP: The Onion News Network Yr: 2018 Song 11: Mess It Up Artist: Rolling Stones LP: Hackney Diamonds Yr: 2023 Song 12: Manic Depression Artist: The Jimi Hendrix Experience LP: Experience Hendrix: The Best Of Jimi Hendrix Yr: 1968 Song 13: Mr. MTV Artist: Nothing More LP: Nothing More Yr: 2014 Song 14: St. Louis Slim Artist: Seasick Steve LP: Walkin' Man: The Best Of Seasick Steve Yr: 2011 Song 15: Hold on Tight Artist: Electric Light Orchestra LP: Burning Bright Yr: 1981
About the Producer:
Scott Clark has always had a lot of music in his life. Growing up outside of Chicago, he was mesmerized early on by the radio of the sixties and seventies and began collecting records at a very early age. From 45’s and LP’s to cassettes and CD’s and now digital… he really never stopped. Today everything in his library is digitized because he got sick of lugging all that stuff around.
The concept for the Sonic Café is to deliver the high production values and feel of the radio he grew up listening to. But unlike the tight, repetitious playlists of those commercial stations, feature a massive range of artists, genres and tunes. The whole idea is to package it in an eclectic, engaging, no repeat format that brings both new and old together in a unique, entertaining, and most importantly fun and fast paced way. There’s really nothing on the radio today, or in the past, that compares with it.
About the Sonic Café:
The show is set in an imaginary cafe overlooking the Pacific Ocean on the Central Oregon Coast. The cafe serves up eclectic, intelligent music, comedy and pop culture. The program originates on the Oregon coast in the Pacific Northwest, so the imagery is not a huge stretch.
Each program is 58:00 minutes in length leaving room for station ID, promos and PSAs. Each episode is .mp3 encoded at a constant rate of 256kbps and ready for broadcast.
An episode is released each week. All episodes are evergreen; never focusing on time of year, weather, month, holidays, events etc. so each show is timeless. All music is presented in a no repeat format. Once a song airs in an episode it never airs again. Episodes may be downloaded and grouped together to quickly create program blocks of two, three, four or more hours in length.
