The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
Interview
Kyle Hedman, Eric Mason
 2 Bulls in a China Shop  Contact Contributor
July 18, 2025, midnight
n this unique episode, Kyle steps into the spotlight as his friend and Buck Starts Here cohost Eric Mason interviews him about his time in the U.S. Navy’s submarine service. From enlisting at 19 after a reflective moment at Walmart to serving as a nuclear electrician on a ballistic missile submarine, Kyle shares raw insights into the mental resilience required to thrive in the “Silent Service.” Hear about boot camp challenges, pranks like stealing the Captain’s mattress, and the experience of test firing 3 Trident D5 SLBMs. With humor and candor, Kyle reflects on the skills, discipline, and perspective gained from living underwater for nearly a year across five patrols.
Bandoftraderspodcast.com
theinformaleconomist.com
Contact Chinashopproductions@gmail.com for permission to broadcast, or if you had any submarine related questions

Reminiscences of a Submariner Download Program Podcast
Full Episode
01:52:44 1 July 18, 2025
  View Script
    
 01:52:44  128Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 1 Download File...
 