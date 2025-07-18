Summary: n this unique episode, Kyle steps into the spotlight as his friend and Buck Starts Here cohost Eric Mason interviews him about his time in the U.S. Navy’s submarine service. From enlisting at 19 after a reflective moment at Walmart to serving as a nuclear electrician on a ballistic missile submarine, Kyle shares raw insights into the mental resilience required to thrive in the “Silent Service.” Hear about boot camp challenges, pranks like stealing the Captain’s mattress, and the experience of test firing 3 Trident D5 SLBMs. With humor and candor, Kyle reflects on the skills, discipline, and perspective gained from living underwater for nearly a year across five patrols.