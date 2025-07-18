The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
The Buck Starts Here
Buck Wild
Regular Show
Kyle Hedman, Rae Faba, Eric Mason
 2 Bulls in a China Shop  Contact Contributor
July 18, 2025, midnight
Unroll your canvas and dip your brush in the tea, friends. Your charmingly chaotic hosts Kyle and Eric are back, and they've summoned fan-favorite Rae Faba (our resident realism vendor) for another trip into the glittery, grimy world of early American portraiture and the messy marriage between art and truth.

We're diving deep into America’s painted past: presidential portraits with side-eye, photography that lied before Photoshop was even a thing, and one German guy who decided George Washington needed some heroic fanfic. Did women row the damn boat? Was that Monroe behind the flag using it as a giant Band-Aid? Is that a duck-banana in the background? Honestly… maybe.

It’s art history, American myth-making, and full-throttle snark... All in one delicious episode.
buckstartsherepodcast.com
theinformaleconomist.com

Want more realness, weirdness, and wildly good art? March yourself over to Rae’s lair:
https://marshmallowheaddesign.com
https://substack.com/@raefaba

Fife and Drum:
"Loopster" Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com)
Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 4.0 License
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Contact Chinashopproductions@gmail.com for permission to broadcast

Rae’s Really Real Emporium of Realness Download Program Podcast
Full Episode - Clean
00:42:48 1 July 1, 2025
  View Script
    
 00:42:48  128Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 1 Download File...
 