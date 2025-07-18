Summary: Unroll your canvas and dip your brush in the tea, friends. Your charmingly chaotic hosts Kyle and Eric are back, and they've summoned fan-favorite Rae Faba (our resident realism vendor) for another trip into the glittery, grimy world of early American portraiture and the messy marriage between art and truth.



We're diving deep into America’s painted past: presidential portraits with side-eye, photography that lied before Photoshop was even a thing, and one German guy who decided George Washington needed some heroic fanfic. Did women row the damn boat? Was that Monroe behind the flag using it as a giant Band-Aid? Is that a duck-banana in the background? Honestly… maybe.



It’s art history, American myth-making, and full-throttle snark... All in one delicious episode.