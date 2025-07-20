The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Truth and Justice Radio
TWIP-250720 Is it a genocide or business deals? Who's profiting over Palestinian suffering?
Weekly Program
Host Mohammed Alghool. Speakers: Francesca Albanese & Ben Norton
 Truth & Justice Radio (WZBC)  Contact Contributor
July 20, 2025, midnight
The genocide in Gaza isn’t just a tragedy—it’s a global business.
Over 60 multinational corporations are profiting from Israel’s war machine.
Weapons companies like Lockheed Martin and Boeing supply the bombs.
Tech giants like Google and Palantir provide surveillance and AI targeting.
Caterpillar and Volvo profit from bulldozers that demolish Palestinian homes.
Booking.com and Airbnb list rentals on stolen land in illegal settlements.
Investors like BlackRock and Vanguard fund and deepen this complicity.
Western governments—especially the U.S., UK, Germany, and France—enable it all.
Arab regimes stay silent, tighten borders, or normalize ties with Israel.
Meanwhile, Palestinians suffer—and the world watches in real-time.
Bob Funke, Stan Robinson, Stephen R. Low, Sofia Rose Wolman, Juliet Salameh Olivier, Dr. Bethany Marks, Dr. Rana Awwad, Tahani Abu Mosa, and Reynad Alghool

Download Program Podcast
00:59:59 1 July 19, 2025
Newton, Boston, Cambridge, and elsewhere.
  View Script
    
 00:59:59  64Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 5 Download File...
 