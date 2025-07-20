Summary: The genocide in Gaza isn’t just a tragedy—it’s a global business.

Over 60 multinational corporations are profiting from Israel’s war machine.

Weapons companies like Lockheed Martin and Boeing supply the bombs.

Tech giants like Google and Palantir provide surveillance and AI targeting.

Caterpillar and Volvo profit from bulldozers that demolish Palestinian homes.

Booking.com and Airbnb list rentals on stolen land in illegal settlements.

Investors like BlackRock and Vanguard fund and deepen this complicity.

Western governments—especially the U.S., UK, Germany, and France—enable it all.

Arab regimes stay silent, tighten borders, or normalize ties with Israel.

Meanwhile, Palestinians suffer—and the world watches in real-time.