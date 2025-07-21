Extreme Weather Survivors Speak Out (replay)

Subtitle: tales of damage and distress

Program Type: Weekly Program

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Deborah and Patrice Parker, Roishetta Ozane, Darryl Tedjuk, Allen Myers, Heather Mackay, Meghan Fandrich, Jenny Sebold

Contributor: Alex Smith Contact Contributor

Date Published: July 21, 2025, midnight

Summary: Climate-driven extreme weather can suddenly change your life. Hear eight climate survivors from the U.S.A. and Canada, from stormy Louisiana to the Canadian Arctic. We travel to burned out Paradise California and drowned Vermont. If these stories dont move you, see a heart specialist. Warning: these are stories of raw trauma.

Credits: national press event organized by Public Citizen and Chesapeake Climate Action Network. The title was: Climate Survivors from Across the U.S. Tell Their Stories, Demand Fossil Fuel Polluters Be Held Accountable. 2024 Plus speakers from Ottawa Climate Survivors press event July 2024.

Notes: In the Affiliates version there is a break and re:intro at 33:57 for stations needing to insert ID or announcements.



