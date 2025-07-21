July 20, 2025: Dr. Boondigga

Program Type: Music

Contributor: Bill Lupoletti Contact Contributor

Date Published: July 21, 2025, midnight

Summary: New singles from Orchestre Tout Puissant Marcel Duchamp and Oruã; the Malawian banjo music of Gasper Nali and Madalitso Band; Afrobeat by Tidiani Kone and Orchestre Poly Rythmo de Cotonou; a one-hour tribute to Chris "Mu" Faiumu, the founder and bandleader of Fat Freddy's Drop, who passed away on Wednesday

Produced live in the studios of WRIR 97.3 FM Richmond Independent Radio in Richmond, Virginia every Sunday from 1 to 3 PM.

Notes: Artist | Country | Song | Recording | Label | Year



Oliver Lake | USA | Separation | Matador Of 1st & 1st | Passin' Thru | 1997

Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros | England UK | Global A Go-Go | Global A Go-Go | Hellcat | 2001



Orchestre Tout Puissant Marcel Duchamp x Frànçois & the Atlas Mountains | Switzerland-France-England UK | Revenant du Nord | Revenant du Nord / Siilence - Single | Bongo Joe | 2025

Os Mutantes | Brazil | Panis et Circenses | Os Mutantes | Polydor | 1968

Oruã | Brazil | Deus-Dará | Deus-Dará - Single | K | 2025

Boogarins | Brazil | Lucifernandis | As Plantas Que Curam | Other Music | 2013



Kippie Moeketsi & the Marabi Kings | South Africa | Goli Kwela | Clarinet Kwela / Goli Kwela - Single | USA | 1958

Gasper Nali | Malawi | Kuchokera Lobadwila | Chule Chule Iwe | Spare Dog | 2025

Madalitso Band | Malawi | Chemwa | Ma Gitala | Bongo Joe | 2025



T.P. Orchestre Poly Rythmo de Cotonou-Benin | Benin-Mali | Djanfa Magni (La Trahison N'est Pa Bon) | Tidiani Kone et le T.P. Orchestre Poly Rythmo de Cotonou-Benin | Acid Jazz | 2025-1977



Joe Dukie & DJ Fitchie | New Zealand | Midnight Marauders | Midnight Marauders - Single | The Drop | 2002

Fat Freddy's Drop | New Zealand | Wandering Eye | Based on a True Story | The Drop | 2005



Fat Freddy's Drop | New Zealand | Pull the Catch | Dr. Boondiga & the Big BW | The Drop | 2009

Fat Freddy's Drop | New Zealand | Silver & Gold | Blackbird | The Drop | 2013

Fat Freddy's Drop | New Zealand | Fish in the Sea | Bays | The Drop | 2015



Fat Freddy's Drop | New Zealand | Shiverman | Dr. Boondiga & the Big BW | The Drop | 2009



