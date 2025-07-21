New singles from Orchestre Tout Puissant Marcel Duchamp and Oruã; the Malawian banjo music of Gasper Nali and Madalitso Band; Afrobeat by Tidiani Kone and Orchestre Poly Rythmo de Cotonou; a one-hour tribute to Chris "Mu" Faiumu, the founder and bandleader of Fat Freddy's Drop, who passed away on Wednesday
Produced live in the studios of WRIR 97.3 FM Richmond Independent Radio in Richmond, Virginia every Sunday from 1 to 3 PM. Available as a webstream simulcast at wrir.org. Downloads for rebroadcast on other non-profit radio stations and as podcasts via the A-Infos Radio Project at radio4all.net. And more information about all of those options and more on my blog, globalagogo.com.
Artist | Country | Song | Recording | Label | Year
Oliver Lake | USA | Separation | Matador Of 1st & 1st | Passin' Thru | 1997 Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros | England UK | Global A Go-Go | Global A Go-Go | Hellcat | 2001
Orchestre Tout Puissant Marcel Duchamp x Frànçois & the Atlas Mountains | Switzerland-France-England UK | Revenant du Nord | Revenant du Nord / Siilence - Single | Bongo Joe | 2025 Os Mutantes | Brazil | Panis et Circenses | Os Mutantes | Polydor | 1968 Oruã | Brazil | Deus-Dará | Deus-Dará - Single | K | 2025 Boogarins | Brazil | Lucifernandis | As Plantas Que Curam | Other Music | 2013
Kippie Moeketsi & the Marabi Kings | South Africa | Goli Kwela | Clarinet Kwela / Goli Kwela - Single | USA | 1958 Gasper Nali | Malawi | Kuchokera Lobadwila | Chule Chule Iwe | Spare Dog | 2025 Madalitso Band | Malawi | Chemwa | Ma Gitala | Bongo Joe | 2025
T.P. Orchestre Poly Rythmo de Cotonou-Benin | Benin-Mali | Djanfa Magni (La Trahison N'est Pa Bon) | Tidiani Kone et le T.P. Orchestre Poly Rythmo de Cotonou-Benin | Acid Jazz | 2025-1977
Joe Dukie & DJ Fitchie | New Zealand | Midnight Marauders | Midnight Marauders - Single | The Drop | 2002 Fat Freddy's Drop | New Zealand | Wandering Eye | Based on a True Story | The Drop | 2005
Fat Freddy's Drop | New Zealand | Pull the Catch | Dr. Boondiga & the Big BW | The Drop | 2009 Fat Freddy's Drop | New Zealand | Silver & Gold | Blackbird | The Drop | 2013 Fat Freddy's Drop | New Zealand | Fish in the Sea | Bays | The Drop | 2015
Fat Freddy's Drop | New Zealand | Shiverman | Dr. Boondiga & the Big BW | The Drop | 2009