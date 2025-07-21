The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Global A Go-Go
Music
 Bill Lupoletti  Contact Contributor
July 21, 2025, midnight
New singles from Orchestre Tout Puissant Marcel Duchamp and Oruã; the Malawian banjo music of Gasper Nali and Madalitso Band; Afrobeat by Tidiani Kone and Orchestre Poly Rythmo de Cotonou; a one-hour tribute to Chris "Mu" Faiumu, the founder and bandleader of Fat Freddy's Drop, who passed away on Wednesday
Produced live in the studios of WRIR 97.3 FM Richmond Independent Radio in Richmond, Virginia every Sunday from 1 to 3 PM. Available as a webstream simulcast at wrir.org. Downloads for rebroadcast on other non-profit radio stations and as podcasts via the A-Infos Radio Project at radio4all.net. And more information about all of those options and more on my blog, globalagogo.com.
Artist | Country | Song | Recording | Label | Year

Oliver Lake | USA | Separation | Matador Of 1st & 1st | Passin' Thru | 1997
Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros | England UK | Global A Go-Go | Global A Go-Go | Hellcat | 2001

Orchestre Tout Puissant Marcel Duchamp x Frànçois & the Atlas Mountains | Switzerland-France-England UK | Revenant du Nord | Revenant du Nord / Siilence - Single | Bongo Joe | 2025
Os Mutantes | Brazil | Panis et Circenses | Os Mutantes | Polydor | 1968
Oruã | Brazil | Deus-Dará | Deus-Dará - Single | K | 2025
Boogarins | Brazil | Lucifernandis | As Plantas Que Curam | Other Music | 2013

Kippie Moeketsi & the Marabi Kings | South Africa | Goli Kwela | Clarinet Kwela / Goli Kwela - Single | USA | 1958
Gasper Nali | Malawi | Kuchokera Lobadwila | Chule Chule Iwe | Spare Dog | 2025
Madalitso Band | Malawi | Chemwa | Ma Gitala | Bongo Joe | 2025

T.P. Orchestre Poly Rythmo de Cotonou-Benin | Benin-Mali | Djanfa Magni (La Trahison N'est Pa Bon) | Tidiani Kone et le T.P. Orchestre Poly Rythmo de Cotonou-Benin | Acid Jazz | 2025-1977

Joe Dukie & DJ Fitchie | New Zealand | Midnight Marauders | Midnight Marauders - Single | The Drop | 2002
Fat Freddy's Drop | New Zealand | Wandering Eye | Based on a True Story | The Drop | 2005

Fat Freddy's Drop | New Zealand | Pull the Catch | Dr. Boondiga & the Big BW | The Drop | 2009
Fat Freddy's Drop | New Zealand | Silver & Gold | Blackbird | The Drop | 2013
Fat Freddy's Drop | New Zealand | Fish in the Sea | Bays | The Drop | 2015

Fat Freddy's Drop | New Zealand | Shiverman | Dr. Boondiga & the Big BW | The Drop | 2009

01:59:27 1 July 20, 2025
Richmond VA USA
  View Script
    
