In June 2024 and 2025, Gen Z youths demonstrated against the national government of Kenya. Women radio journalists covered these dangerous situations with the bare minimum of personal safety. They inhaled tear gas, feared targeting by police and by men in the crowd, but did their jobs. Includes sound from a demonstration with shots and teargas being fired. They called for more respect and more protection for doing their jobs.
Produced for WINGS by Diana Nekesa Wanyonyi; WINGS series producer, Frieda Werden
WINGS: Women's International News Gathering Service has been covering the global women's movement and related issues for community radio since 1986. Contact: wings@wings.org