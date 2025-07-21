The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
WINGS: Women's International News Gathering Service
During the Kenya Youth Uprising in 2024 and 2025
Women radio journalists Sophia Abdhi, Yvonne Sasha, and Winnie Chisaka Deche.
July 21, 2025, midnight
In June 2024 and 2025, Gen Z youths demonstrated against the national government of Kenya. Women radio journalists covered these dangerous situations with the bare minimum of personal safety. They inhaled tear gas, feared targeting by police and by men in the crowd, but did their jobs. Includes sound from a demonstration with shots and teargas being fired. They called for more respect and more protection for doing their jobs.
Produced for WINGS by Diana Nekesa Wanyonyi; WINGS series producer, Frieda Werden
WINGS: Women's International News Gathering Service has been covering the global women's movement and related issues for community radio since 1986. Contact: wings@wings.org

00:28:45 1 July 20, 2025
Mombasa, Kenya; BC, Canada
 00:28:45  128Kbps mp3
