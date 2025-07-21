The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
This Way Out
The International LGBTQ radio magazine wk of 07-21-25
Rosie O’Donnell; Allison Lee.
 Lucia Chappelle  Contact Contributor
July 21, 2025, midnight
Writers fight back against U.S. book bans; a Ukrainian gay couple wins its first fight for legal recognition, the Church of England abandons “dishonuorable” teaching on queer sex, Puerto Rico bans pediatric gender affirming care and will jail practitioners, New Hampshire’s governor vetoes book and bathroom bans, a U.S. court restores Trump funding cuts to 9 queer and AIDS organizations, and new Irish lesbian Rosie O’Donnell scoffs at Trump’s empty threat to revoke her U.S. citizenship [with audio].
Those stories and more this week when you choose “This Way Out.”
Hosted this week by Lucia Chappelle and produced with Greg Gordon. NewsWrap reporters: Joe Boehnlein and David Hunt, produced by Brian DeShazor. Correspondent: Jason Jenn. Theme music: Kim Wilson. Additional music: Paul Simon; Joanie Leeds; George Michael.
Now in our 38th year satisfying your weekly minimum requirement of LGBTQ news and culture!

Download Program Podcast
00:28:59 1 July 21, 2025
Los Angeles, CA USA
 00:28:59  192Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 4 Download File...
 