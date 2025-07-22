The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Walkuman Style
13
Gamma Krush
 Gamma Krush
July 22, 2025, midnight
1. Hold On - Unique Hastings feat. Micall Parknsun
2. Morning Swing - Midan & Ahnamusica
3. Intermission - J Wyze
4. Two Thousand - Grand Puba
5. Just One or Two - Funky DL
6. Jazz Funk Is Not Dead - K-Def
7. Been Around Since - Tomcat
8. Levitate - Stonam
9. Up Close - Potatohead People & Slippery Elm ft. Bahamadia
10. Dip The Moon - Moka Only
11. Ron Karona (Strategic) - Ron Karona & Antagonist Dragonspit
12. Competition - Lxvndr & Uncle Fester ft. Tachichi
13. victory slap - Packed Rich
14. Return 2 The Classics - Umang & B.B.Z Darney feat. Shabaam Sahdeeq and DJ Philogic
15. Resillient - Dell-P feat. Tracey Lee, Masta Ace and Mel Alston Jr.
16. Shine - E Reece (kuts by DJ Mark-1)
17. Feelings - Stylistic Murder feat. Oddisee
18. Virus in the Matrix - Tylr C & $adficko ft. Skyzoo
19. Mom & Dad - Apathy
20. Randle - Nyck Caution
21. No Limit - Boog Brown
22. waitawhile. - ruffiankick
6PM Eastern Time - 93.3 FM, CFRU Guelph, Ontario

Monday 8PM GMT+1 - YouRadio.nl, Alphen aan den Rijn, Netherlands

Tuesday 4PM ET - 101.7 WMNB-LPFM, North Adams, Massachusetts

Wednesday 10PM Central - 101.5 UMFM Winnipeg, Manitoba

Friday 10PM ET - Indi 101.5 CIOI FM, Hamilton, Ontario
For non-profit use only. No excerpting/modifying without permission. Please contact creator for permission of broadcasting/syndication.

00:57:24 1 July 14, 2025
Gammatorium
