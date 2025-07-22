1. Hold On - Unique Hastings feat. Micall Parknsun 2. Morning Swing - Midan & Ahnamusica 3. Intermission - J Wyze 4. Two Thousand - Grand Puba 5. Just One or Two - Funky DL 6. Jazz Funk Is Not Dead - K-Def 7. Been Around Since - Tomcat 8. Levitate - Stonam 9. Up Close - Potatohead People & Slippery Elm ft. Bahamadia 10. Dip The Moon - Moka Only 11. Ron Karona (Strategic) - Ron Karona & Antagonist Dragonspit 12. Competition - Lxvndr & Uncle Fester ft. Tachichi 13. victory slap - Packed Rich 14. Return 2 The Classics - Umang & B.B.Z Darney feat. Shabaam Sahdeeq and DJ Philogic 15. Resillient - Dell-P feat. Tracey Lee, Masta Ace and Mel Alston Jr. 16. Shine - E Reece (kuts by DJ Mark-1) 17. Feelings - Stylistic Murder feat. Oddisee 18. Virus in the Matrix - Tylr C & $adficko ft. Skyzoo 19. Mom & Dad - Apathy 20. Randle - Nyck Caution 21. No Limit - Boog Brown 22. waitawhile. - ruffiankick
6PM Eastern Time - 93.3 FM, CFRU Guelph, Ontario
Monday 8PM GMT+1 - YouRadio.nl, Alphen aan den Rijn, Netherlands
Tuesday 4PM ET - 101.7 WMNB-LPFM, North Adams, Massachusetts
Wednesday 10PM Central - 101.5 UMFM Winnipeg, Manitoba
Friday 10PM ET - Indi 101.5 CIOI FM, Hamilton, Ontario
For non-profit use only. No excerpting/modifying without permission. Please contact creator for permission of broadcasting/syndication.