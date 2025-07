Notes:

Prince Jammy, “Jammin' for Survival (12" Version)”

from Rodigan's Dub Classics

Rewind Selecta



The Clash, “Police & Thieves”

from The Clash

Sony BMG Music Entertainment - 1976



Jasmine Sandlas, Sachet Tandon, Jaani, White Noise Collectives, Divya Kumar & Sumonto Mukherjee, “Nasha (From "Raid 2")”

from Nasha (From "Raid 2") - Single

T-Series - 2025



Javed Ali, “Peelings (From "Pushpa 2 The Rule")”

from Peelings (From "Pushpa 2 The Rule") - HINDI - Single

T-Series - 2024



Kanika Kapoor, “Oo Bolega Ya Oo Oo Bolega”

from Pushpa the Rise Part - 01 (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

T-Series - 2021



Sanju Rathod, “Shaky”

from Shaky - Single

Sanjay Rathod - 2025



Asees Kaur, “Hui Malang (From "Malang - Unleash the Madness")”

from Hui Malang (From "Malang - Unleash the Madness") - Single

T-Series - 2020



Shankar Mahadevan, “Oh Sahibaa”

from Best of Shankar Mahadevan - Single

Saregama - 2003



Alka Yagnik & Sonu Nigam, “Haye Dil Ka Bazi Laga”

from One Two Ka Four (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

Saregama - 2001



Udit Narayan, “Tum Nahin Jana”

from Duplicate (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

Saregama - 1998



Sujata Trivedi, “Boondon Se Baaten”

from Thakshak (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

Saregama - 1999



Anu Malik, Udit Narayan, Abhijeet, Sudesh Bhosle, Poornima & Kavita Krishnamurthy, “Mr. Lova Lova”

from Ishq (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

Sony Music Entertainment India Pvt. Ltd. - 2000



Ritviz, “Aavegi”

from Ms. Marvel: Vol. 2 (Episodes 4-6) [Original Soundtrack]

Hollywood Records - 2022



Naad, “Darbari Blues”

from Darbari Blues - Single

MAHAL Studio - 2020



DYSTINCT, “Zaalima”

from Zaalima - Single

PlayDMF - 2024



Mien Duc Thang, “Hồn Trinh Nữ”

from Vietnam 1 - Reel To Reel

unknown



Sly & The Family Stone, “Skin I'm In”

from Fresh (8-Track)

Epic - 1973



Barry White, “Come On”

from No Limit On Love - (8-Track)

unknown



Unknown Artist, “Strawberry Letter”

from Float On (8-Track) from Jacksonville FLA - Eagle Soul

Eagle Soul



Teddy Pendergrass, “Close The Door”

from TDK 90 (8-Track) Soul Mix

unknown



Grateful Dead, “Operator”

from American Beauty - Reel to Reel

Rhino/Warner Records - 1970



Neil Young, “Harvest”

from Harvest - (8-Track)

Reprise - 1972



Pearls Before Swine, “When I Was a Child”

from These Things Too - (8-Track)

Rhino/Warner Records - 1968



Pearls Before Swine, “Green and Blue”

from These Things Too - (8-Track)

Rhino/Warner Records - 1968



Pink Floyd, “Remember a Day”

from A Saucerful of Secrets - (8-Track)

Columbia/Legacy - 1968



Duke Ellington, “Caravan”

from April 29 - Reel To Reel

unofficial



Duke Ellington, “C Jam Blues”

from April 29 - Reel to reel

unofficial