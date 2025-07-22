The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
The Man in the Gray Flannel Suit Show
Music
The Haberdasher
 The Man in the Gray Flannel suit Show
July 22, 2025, midnight
The Man in the Gray Flannel Suit Show - A musical mid-life crisis -- a late-night search for meaning and happiness airs on WRIR LP Monday nights from 9 PM to 11 PM. Stream the show @ www.wrir.org
Hey Listeners,

It winds from Chicago to LA…keep it tuned here and get your kicks on Route 66. I leave bright and early tomorrow morning for an extended Route 66+ road trip, and I’ve got a killer Route 66-inspired show on tap for Monday night.

PLUS, I’ll be giving away a pair of tickets to the see The Wildmans at the Richmond Music Hall at Capital Ale House on Thursday 6/31. I saw them at the same venue last summer. You should call in for these tickets.

The Haberdasher

Nelson Riddle Theme from Route 66 TV's Top Themes Gambit Records
Bobby Troup (Get Your Kicks On) Route 66 Tell Me you're Home, Featuring Get Your Kicks GHB Jazz Foundation
Jimmy LaFave Rt. 66 One More Time Highway Angels...Full Moon Rain Night Tribe Music
Hart Valley Drifters Handsome Molly Folk Time Round Records
Old & In the Way High Lonesome Sound (Live) Acoustic Archive Series, Vol. 1: That High Lonesome Sound (Live) Acoustic Disc
Jerry Garcia & David Grisman The Thrill Is Gone Jerry Garcia/David Grisman Acoustic Disc
The Rolling Stones Route 66 The Rolling Stones (UK) ABKCO Music & Records, Inc.
J.D. Crowe & The New South Old Home Place J.D. Crowe & The New South Rounder Records
Bill Monroe Blue Moon of Kentucky 100 Bill Monroe's Classics Digital Remasterings
Jim Ford Harlan County Harlan County Varese
Dave Alvin Harlan County Line Eleven Eleven Yep Roc Records
Patty Loveless You'll Never Leave Harlan Alive Mountain Soul Epic
Loretta Lynn Don't Come Home a Drinkin' (With Lovin' On Your Mind) Don't Come Home a Drinkin' (With Lovin' On Your Mind) MCA Nashville
The Osborne Brothers My Old Kentucky Home Country Bluegrass MCA Special Products
Tyler Childers Detroit Bottles & Bibles Tyler Childers
Tom T. Hall Tulsa Telephone Book In Search Of A Song Mercury Nashville
Teri Thornton Open Highway the Theme From Route 66 Sings Open Highway the Theme From Rout 66 Riverside Records
Asleep At The Wheel Route 66 Asleep At the Wheel: 20 Greatest Hits Capitol Nashville
Bob Dylan The Grand Coulee Dam (Recorded Live) A Tribute to Woody Guthrie Rhino/Warner Records
Jay Farrar, Will Johnson, Anders Parker & Yim Yames When I Get Home New Multitudes (Deluxe Edition) Rounder Records
Billy Bragg & Wilco All You Facists Mermaid Avenue, Vol. II Elektra
Bob Dylan Pretty Boy Floyd Folkways: A Vision Shared - A Tribute to Woody Guthrie and Leadbelly Columbia
J.J. Cale Okie Okie Universal International Music B.V.
Leon Russell Roll Away the Stone (Remastered 95) Retrospective The Right Stuff
Bread Guitar Man Guitar Man Elektra Asylum
The Flaming Lips She Don't Use Jelly Transmissions from the Satellite Heart Warner Records
Roy Milton Big Fat Mama Roy Milton And His Solid Senders Craft Recordings
Greenwood Rising: The Rise of Black Wall Street Soundtrack Black Wall Street Swing (From "Greenwood Rising Soundtrack") Greenwood Rising (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) Aaron L Williams
Bobby Bare Amarillo Highway Cowboys and Daddys Legacy Recordings
Terry Allen Lubbock Woman Lubbock (On Everything) Paradise of Bachelors
Sidewinders Sara's Not Sober Auntie Ramos' Pool Hall Rich Hopkins Music
The Shins Young Pilgrims (2023 Remaster) Chutes Too Narrow (20th Anniversary Remaster) Sub Pop Records

WRIR Studios
