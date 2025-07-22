Notes: Hey Listeners,



It winds from Chicago to LA…keep it tuned here and get your kicks on Route 66. I leave bright and early tomorrow morning for an extended Route 66+ road trip, and I’ve got a killer Route 66-inspired show on tap for Monday night.



PLUS, I’ll be giving away a pair of tickets to the see The Wildmans at the Richmond Music Hall at Capital Ale House on Thursday 6/31. I saw them at the same venue last summer. You should call in for these tickets.



The Haberdasher



Nelson Riddle Theme from Route 66 TV's Top Themes Gambit Records

Bobby Troup (Get Your Kicks On) Route 66 Tell Me you're Home, Featuring Get Your Kicks GHB Jazz Foundation

Jimmy LaFave Rt. 66 One More Time Highway Angels...Full Moon Rain Night Tribe Music

Hart Valley Drifters Handsome Molly Folk Time Round Records

Old & In the Way High Lonesome Sound (Live) Acoustic Archive Series, Vol. 1: That High Lonesome Sound (Live) Acoustic Disc

Jerry Garcia & David Grisman The Thrill Is Gone Jerry Garcia/David Grisman Acoustic Disc

The Rolling Stones Route 66 The Rolling Stones (UK) ABKCO Music & Records, Inc.

J.D. Crowe & The New South Old Home Place J.D. Crowe & The New South Rounder Records

Bill Monroe Blue Moon of Kentucky 100 Bill Monroe's Classics Digital Remasterings

Jim Ford Harlan County Harlan County Varese

Dave Alvin Harlan County Line Eleven Eleven Yep Roc Records

Patty Loveless You'll Never Leave Harlan Alive Mountain Soul Epic

Loretta Lynn Don't Come Home a Drinkin' (With Lovin' On Your Mind) Don't Come Home a Drinkin' (With Lovin' On Your Mind) MCA Nashville

The Osborne Brothers My Old Kentucky Home Country Bluegrass MCA Special Products

Tyler Childers Detroit Bottles & Bibles Tyler Childers

Tom T. Hall Tulsa Telephone Book In Search Of A Song Mercury Nashville

Teri Thornton Open Highway the Theme From Route 66 Sings Open Highway the Theme From Rout 66 Riverside Records

Asleep At The Wheel Route 66 Asleep At the Wheel: 20 Greatest Hits Capitol Nashville

Bob Dylan The Grand Coulee Dam (Recorded Live) A Tribute to Woody Guthrie Rhino/Warner Records

Jay Farrar, Will Johnson, Anders Parker & Yim Yames When I Get Home New Multitudes (Deluxe Edition) Rounder Records

Billy Bragg & Wilco All You Facists Mermaid Avenue, Vol. II Elektra

Bob Dylan Pretty Boy Floyd Folkways: A Vision Shared - A Tribute to Woody Guthrie and Leadbelly Columbia

J.J. Cale Okie Okie Universal International Music B.V.

Leon Russell Roll Away the Stone (Remastered 95) Retrospective The Right Stuff

Bread Guitar Man Guitar Man Elektra Asylum

The Flaming Lips She Don't Use Jelly Transmissions from the Satellite Heart Warner Records

Roy Milton Big Fat Mama Roy Milton And His Solid Senders Craft Recordings

Greenwood Rising: The Rise of Black Wall Street Soundtrack Black Wall Street Swing (From "Greenwood Rising Soundtrack") Greenwood Rising (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) Aaron L Williams

Bobby Bare Amarillo Highway Cowboys and Daddys Legacy Recordings

Terry Allen Lubbock Woman Lubbock (On Everything) Paradise of Bachelors

Sidewinders Sara's Not Sober Auntie Ramos' Pool Hall Rich Hopkins Music

The Shins Young Pilgrims (2023 Remaster) Chutes Too Narrow (20th Anniversary Remaster) Sub Pop Records

