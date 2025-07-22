The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.

Program Information
Sea Change Radio
Weekly Program
Daphne Wysham
 Sea Change Radio  Contact Contributor
July 22, 2025, midnight
Sometimes seemingly intractable problems are not as impossible to solve as one might think. A case in point is the hole in the ozone layer which was largely resolved by the fluorocarbon-banning policies that stemmed from the 1987 Montreal Protocol. Over the years, we have spoken with one of the key crafters of this historic treaty, Durwood Zaelke, a couple of times on Sea Change Radio and this week we talk with Daphne Wysham, whose organization, Methane Action, is working with Zaelke and others to figure out a way to reduce methane emissions from the atmosphere. We discuss the existential threat humans face by emitting all of this methane, look at some of the barriers and possible solutions to the problem and learn about the Methane Emergency Brake campaign that Wysham and Zaelke helped create.
Track: Get Off
Artist: Ripple
Album: The Best of Blaxploitation
Label: Metro Triples
Year: 2006

Track: New Pollution
Artist: Beck
Album: Odelay
Label: DGC
Year: 1996

Track: We Can Work It Out
Artist: The Beatles
Album: N/A
Label: EMI
Year: 1965

Download Program Podcast
00:29:00 1 July 22, 2025
San Francisco
  View Script
    
 00:29:00  128Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 2 Download File...
 