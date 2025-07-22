Please note that the Radio4All website will be moving over to new server hardware on July 26th starting at noon Pacific/3PM Eastern. The work should last two to three hours. During that time, the server will be offline.
Sometimes seemingly intractable problems are not as impossible to solve as one might think. A case in point is the hole in the ozone layer which was largely resolved by the fluorocarbon-banning policies that stemmed from the 1987 Montreal Protocol. Over the years, we have spoken with one of the key crafters of this historic treaty, Durwood Zaelke, a couple of times on Sea Change Radio and this week we talk with Daphne Wysham, whose organization, Methane Action, is working with Zaelke and others to figure out a way to reduce methane emissions from the atmosphere. We discuss the existential threat humans face by emitting all of this methane, look at some of the barriers and possible solutions to the problem and learn about the Methane Emergency Brake campaign that Wysham and Zaelke helped create.
Track: Get Off Artist: Ripple Album: The Best of Blaxploitation Label: Metro Triples Year: 2006