Please note that the Radio4All website will be moving over to new server hardware on July 26th starting at noon Pacific/3PM Eastern. The work should last two to three hours. During that time, the server will be offline.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
Decent people resisting ICE. “The Disappeared,” a Human Installation reenacting the deportation of immigrants to the CECOT torture camp in El Salvador. Sunsara Taylor talks with Andy Zee on the resistance that is necessary to stop the Trump fascist regime, and plans for No Business as Usual, beginning July 28. The importance of the leadership of Bob Avakian in the fight to stop fascism. California farmworkers strike against ICE terror.
Michael Slate, Host and Producer Sunsara Taylor, Guest Host Henry Carson, Assistant Producer
Broadcast ready with a break and can accommodate local id if needed. If you use the show or simply check it out, write to us at MSlate1950@gmail.com with your comments, criticisms, suggestions and questions.