Program Information
Between The Lines Radio Newsmagazine
Released Date: July 23, 2025
Weekly Program
Dr. Feroze Sidhwa, trauma & critical care surgeon, and Dr. Ayaz Pathan an ER physician; Wanda Bertram, Communications Strategist with the Prison Policy Initiative; John Tarleton, Editor-in-chief of The Indypendent, New York City's free progressive monthly
July 23, 2025, midnight
US Doctors Describe the Slaughter and Starvation of Gaza’s Civilians They Witnessed; New “Birth Behind Bars” Report Finds Alarmingly High Rates of Injury and Death for Babies; Understanding Zohran Mamdani's NYC Mayoral Primary Victory.

Between the Lines for July 23, 2025 Download Program Podcast
Released Date: July 23, 2025
00:29:00 1 July 23, 2025
 00:29:00  128Kbps mp3
