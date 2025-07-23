Please note that the Radio4All website will be moving over to new server hardware on July 26th starting at noon Pacific/3PM Eastern. The work should last two to three hours. During that time, the server will be offline.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
On today’s broadcast we will air excerpts from a webinar held on June 10 and focusing on the theme of how both NATO and the G7 are vehicles for the imperialist powers to dominate the globe and make the planet a great deal more dangerous. It was organized by the Canada-Wide Peace and Justice Network and featured three key voices: Owen Schalk, Tamara Lorincz and Barbara Waldern.
Recorded by the Canada-Wide Peace and Justice Network (CWPN)