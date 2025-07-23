Notes: The Alliance for Community Media Foundation honored our special series with the 2025 Hometown Media Award for Best Informational Talk Show Radio Program.



In Part One of season two of Where Art Meets Impact highlight episode. This episode features inspiring voices from the 2024 California Arts and Culture Summit, which highlights, how artists and advocates tackle three major issues: legitimizing creative careers as real work, integrating arts into health systems, and empowering economic justice through entrepreneurship and guaranteed income. Learn how intentional funding, narrative shifts, and artist-led collaborations are creating systemic change.





