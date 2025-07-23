Please note that the Radio4All website will be moving over to new server hardware on July 26th starting at noon Pacific/3PM Eastern. The work should last two to three hours. During that time, the server will be offline.
In Episode 9 of ‘Where Art Meets Impact,’ This highlight episode highlights the voices of summit speakers who explores issues facing the arts: funding cuts, artist poverty, health inequity, lack of creative education, and exclusion. Solutions include UBI, cross-sector partnerships, credentialing artists, entrepreneurship, and collaboration. Broadcast this compelling episode to uplift your community.
The Alliance for Community Media Foundation honored our special series with the 2025 Hometown Media Award for Best Informational Talk Show Radio Program.
In Part One of season two of Where Art Meets Impact highlight episode. This episode features inspiring voices from the 2024 California Arts and Culture Summit, which highlights, how artists and advocates tackle three major issues: legitimizing creative careers as real work, integrating arts into health systems, and empowering economic justice through entrepreneurship and guaranteed income. Learn how intentional funding, narrative shifts, and artist-led collaborations are creating systemic change.
