In Episode 10 of ‘Where Art Meets Impact,’ part two of our highlight show addresses five urgent issues: undervaluing artists, youth exclusion, lack of funding, health disparities, and weak civic advocacy. Solutions include youth councils, livable wages, arts in health, policy wins, and cultural equity.
The Alliance for Community Media Foundation honored our special series with the 2025 Hometown Media Award for Best Informational Talk Show Radio Program.
In this powerful season finale, guests explore five urgent themes—economic power of the arts, youth-led civic engagement, cultural equity, legislative reform, and creative healing. From museum-building to policy change and correctional programs, they reveal how arts work fuels systemic solutions and community transformation across California.
Where Art Meets Impact Season 2 Ep 10 Best of Highlight Show Part 2