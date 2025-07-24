The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.

Please note that the Radio4All website will be moving over to new server hardware on July 26th starting at noon Pacific/3PM Eastern. The work should last two to three hours. During that time, the server will be offline.

Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
worldbeatcanada radio
exciting global music alternative to jukebox radio
Action/Event
Cal Koat - host
 Cal Koat  Contact Contributor
July 24, 2025, midnight
This year's hottest trend in global is Anatolian Psych. BaBa Zula have been doing it for 30 years. New music from them this hour + new Canadians Ahmed Moneka and Afrotronix emigrate w/ cool sounds in tow. Making Movies take The Rickshaw stage in August 24th. We have the title of their latest rock en espanol! Like SPF for your sensitive ears, World Beat Canada Radio!
Calcopyrite Communications
BaBa Zula - Arsiz Saksagan (Cheeky Magpie)
Alambic - Vacances Gashees
Ahmed Moneka - Funky Iman CANCON
Afrotronix - Oda Ye CANCON
Making Movies - XOPA
Manika Kaur - Siddhartha
Al-Qasar - Kisisel isa (Personal Jesus)
Angelique Kidjo (ft. Bue Lab Beats & Ghetto Boy) - Fired Up
Hakuna Patata - Cheza Cheza
Pachyman - Calor Ahora
Kuunatic - Yellow Serpent
The Heavy - How You Like Me Now?
Chochemea - Ancestro Futuro

World Beat Canada Radio July 26 2025 Download Program Podcast
00:59:31 1 July 24, 2025
Vancouver, BC, Canada
  View Script
    
 00:59:31  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 1 Download File...
 