Summary: This year's hottest trend in global is Anatolian Psych. BaBa Zula have been doing it for 30 years. New music from them this hour + new Canadians Ahmed Moneka and Afrotronix emigrate w/ cool sounds in tow. Making Movies take The Rickshaw stage in August 24th. We have the title of their latest rock en espanol! Like SPF for your sensitive ears, World Beat Canada Radio!