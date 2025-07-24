Please note that the Radio4All website will be moving over to new server hardware on July 26th starting at noon Pacific/3PM Eastern. The work should last two to three hours. During that time, the server will be offline.
This year's hottest trend in global is Anatolian Psych. BaBa Zula have been doing it for 30 years. New music from them this hour + new Canadians Ahmed Moneka and Afrotronix emigrate w/ cool sounds in tow. Making Movies take The Rickshaw stage in August 24th. We have the title of their latest rock en espanol! Like SPF for your sensitive ears, World Beat Canada Radio!
Calcopyrite Communications
BaBa Zula - Arsiz Saksagan (Cheeky Magpie) Alambic - Vacances Gashees Ahmed Moneka - Funky Iman CANCON Afrotronix - Oda Ye CANCON Making Movies - XOPA Manika Kaur - Siddhartha Al-Qasar - Kisisel isa (Personal Jesus) Angelique Kidjo (ft. Bue Lab Beats & Ghetto Boy) - Fired Up Hakuna Patata - Cheza Cheza Pachyman - Calor Ahora Kuunatic - Yellow Serpent The Heavy - How You Like Me Now? Chochemea - Ancestro Futuro