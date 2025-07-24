The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.

Program Information
Celt In A Twist Contemporary Celtic Radio Hour
Canada's Contemporary Celtic Radio Hour
Patricia Fraser - host
July 24, 2025, midnight
Dropkick Murphys lay the boots to tyranny with the blistering new album, For The People. Grumpy O Sheep return with In Sheep We Trust, think Rodrigo y Gabriela but Irish. Stick around for CDN Celtpunk from The Mahones and The Real McKenzies, a Folk Fest reprise from Kris Drever and lots more. For over 2 decades, trust Celt In A Twist with the latest.
Dropkick Murphys - Bury The Bones (ft. The Mary Wallopers)
Grumpy O Sheep - Jessie James Theme
Vishten Connexions - More Love (ft. 6 Hearts) CANCON
Graham Lindsey - Shacky Wacky CANCON
Habadekuk - Den Ny Maskerade
Homeland - Modern Man
Afro Celt Sound System - Glitchy Fiddles 3
Kris Drever - Harvest Gypsies
The Langan Band - Leg Of Lamb
The Mahones - Holloway Jack CANCON
The Real McKenzies - Leave Her Johnny
Landless - My Lagan Love
Shooglenifty - Black Dog
Sharon Shannon - Wild West Wagon Train

Celt In A Twist July 27 2025 Download Program Podcast
00:59:35 1 July 24, 2025
Vancouver, BC, Canada
