Summary: Dropkick Murphys lay the boots to tyranny with the blistering new album, For The People. Grumpy O Sheep return with In Sheep We Trust, think Rodrigo y Gabriela but Irish. Stick around for CDN Celtpunk from The Mahones and The Real McKenzies, a Folk Fest reprise from Kris Drever and lots more. For over 2 decades, trust Celt In A Twist with the latest.