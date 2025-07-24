Please note that the Radio4All website will be moving over to new server hardware on July 26th starting at noon Pacific/3PM Eastern. The work should last two to three hours. During that time, the server will be offline.
Dropkick Murphys lay the boots to tyranny with the blistering new album, For The People. Grumpy O Sheep return with In Sheep We Trust, think Rodrigo y Gabriela but Irish. Stick around for CDN Celtpunk from The Mahones and The Real McKenzies, a Folk Fest reprise from Kris Drever and lots more. For over 2 decades, trust Celt In A Twist with the latest.
Calcopyrite Communications
Dropkick Murphys - Bury The Bones (ft. The Mary Wallopers) Grumpy O Sheep - Jessie James Theme Vishten Connexions - More Love (ft. 6 Hearts) CANCON Graham Lindsey - Shacky Wacky CANCON Habadekuk - Den Ny Maskerade Homeland - Modern Man Afro Celt Sound System - Glitchy Fiddles 3 Kris Drever - Harvest Gypsies The Langan Band - Leg Of Lamb The Mahones - Holloway Jack CANCON The Real McKenzies - Leave Her Johnny Landless - My Lagan Love Shooglenifty - Black Dog Sharon Shannon - Wild West Wagon Train