Notes: This week's show features stories from Radio Deutsche-Welle, NHK Japan, France 24, and Radio Havana Cuba.



http://youthspeaksout.net/swr250725.mp3 (29:00)



From GERMANY- Public broadcasting in Europe may face the loss of government funding like what has happened in the US. An interview with the Director General of Reporters Without Borders Thibaut Bruttin about the importance of public broadcasting and a European bill, the European Media Freedom Act, which recognizes citizens rights to diverse sources of reliable information. The International Court of Justice has ruled that climate change is an existential threat and failing to protect the environment could be a violation of international law. The case centered around the sea level changes in Vanuatu, with Lucia Shulten reporting.



From JAPAN- The South Pacific Island of Tuvalu is expected to be under water in coming decades and Australia has offered some climate visas for residents. The Trump administration has told UNESCO that they are withdrawing from the agency. 28 countries, including Japan and the European Union have called for an immediate ceasefire and distribution of aid in Palestine.



From FRANCE- Mexico City is seeing large protests against gentrification caused by immigrants with more money moving into rental units. More than 100 aid organizations are warning about the man-made mass starvation being created in Palestine- an interview with Israeli reporter Noga Tarnopolsky.



From CUBA- Under cuts from the Trump administration, the EPA, the Environmental Protection Agency, will shut down its scientific research branch. Police in the UK have now arrested more than 100 citizens for holding signs saying that they support the group Palestine Action, a Pro-Palestinian group that disrupts the arms industry in the UK.



Available in 3 forms- (new) HIGHEST QUALITY (160kb)(33MB), broadcast quality (13MB), and quickdownload or streaming form (6MB) (28:59) Links at outfarpress.com/shortwave.shtml



PODCAST!!!- https://feed.podbean.com/outFarpress/feed.xml (160kb Highest Quality)



Website Page-

< http://www.outfarpress.com/shortwave.shtml

¡FurthuR! Dan Roberts



"Arguing that you don't care about the right to privacy because you have nothing to hide is no different than saying you don't care about free speech because you have nothing to say."

-- Edward Snowden



Dan Roberts

Shortwave Report-

www.outfarpress.com

YouthSpeaksOut!-

www.youthspeaksout.net