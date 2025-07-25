Sarmiento, Domingo & Lewis, Daniel: "An Argentine President"

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Sarmiento, Domingo & Lewis, Daniel & Barry Vogel, Esq.

Contributor: Radio Curious - Barry Vogel

Date Published: July 25, 2025, midnight

Summary: Domingo Sarmiento, a teacher and later President of the Republic of Argentina, spent several years traveling in Europe and the United States in the mid-19th Century. He spent six weeks in the US in the fall of 1847 and later published his account of this visit, selectively interpreting what he saw and experienced to conform to his ideas. In this archive edition of Radio Curious, I visit with Domingo Sarmiento in the person of Professor Daniel Lewis, a scholar-presenter in the 1996 Democracy in America Chautauqua. I met with Domingo Sarmiento during a break in the Chautauqua programming in Ukiah, California, and asked him what he saw the future of the American Union to be, from his perspective in 1843.



Domingo Sarmiento recommends any book by James Fenimore Cooper. Daniel Lewis recommends “The Invention of Argentina,” by Nicolas Shumway.



Originally Broadcast: July 27, 1996

Credits: Barry Vogel, Esq. is the host and producer.

Ignacio Ayala is the assistant producer.

