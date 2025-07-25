Please note that the Radio4All website will be moving over to new server hardware on July 26th starting at noon Pacific/3PM Eastern. The work should last two to three hours. During that time, the server will be offline.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
Sonic Café, Do the Brane, that’s the Stabilisers from 2007, so hey welcome to our little coastal radio café, This is episode 444, and I’m your host Scott Clark ahh doing our brain bit again. So yeah. This time the Sonic Café presents a music mix pulled mostly from the last 22 years, along with one outlier. Listen for Smash Mouth with there cover of the Monkees 1967 hit I’m a Believer, we’ll also present Too Many Zooz with a wild instrumental cover of Nirvana’s Teen Spirit, plus, The Savage Beat from the Dictators, Future Islands, Tom Petty, Muse, the Black Rebel Motorcycle Gang and as always many more. All that plus comedy shorts from the late George Carlin, and Taylor Tomlinson. Then around the bottom of the hour we’ll spin another mashup, from our extensive collection. Listen for The Doors and Temptations mashed together with Break on Through to the Funky Side, another fabulous creation from the mind of Bill McClintock. Oh and that outlier, from 1977 listen for Black Cow from the sublime Steely Dan album Aja. So enough talk, let’s ahh let’s get to it, from 2016 the song is Novocaine Heart, this is Kandace Springs, and we’re the Sonic Café.
Song 1: Do the Brane Artist: The Stabilisers LP: Wanna Do the Wild Plastic Brane Love Thing? Yr: 2007 Song 2: Novocaine Heart Artist: Kandace Springs LP: Soul Eyes Yr: 2016 Song 3: I'm A Believer Artist: Smash Mouth LP: Yr: 2009 Song 4: Smells Like Teen Spirit - Nirvana Cover Artist: Too Many Zooz LP: Yr. Song 5: The Savage Beat Artist: The Dictators LP: Coolest Songs In The World, Vol. 3 Yr: 2001 Song 6: King of Sweden Artist: Future Islands LP: The Late Show with Stephen Colbert Yr: 2022 Song 7: Wake Up Time [Alternate Version] Artist: Tom Petty LP: Finding Wildflowers (Alternate Versions) Year: 2021 Song 8: The Doors and The Temptations - “Break on Through (to the Funky Side)” Artist: Bill McClintock LP: Yr: 2018 Song 9: Freedom Fighters Artist: George Carlin LP: Yr: Song 10: The 2nd Law: Unsustainable Artist: Muse LP: Yr: 2012 Song 11: Six Barrel Shotgun Artist: Black Rebel Motorcycle Club LP: Take Them On, On Your Own Yr: 2003 Song 12: Black Cow Artist: Steely Dan LP: Aja Yr: 1977 Song 13: Quarter-Life crisis Artist: Taylor Tomlinson LP: Yr: 2022 Song 14: Telephone Line (Acoustic) Artist: Jeff Lynne LP: Yr: 2012 Song 15: You Gotta Let Me Go Artist: Jerry Goldsmith LP: Sebastian Yr: 1968
About the Producer:
Scott Clark has always had a lot of music in his life. Growing up outside of Chicago, he was mesmerized early on by the radio of the sixties and seventies and began collecting records at a very early age. From 45’s and LP’s to cassettes and CD’s and now digital… he really never stopped. Today everything in his library is digitized because he got sick of lugging all that stuff around.
The concept for the Sonic Café is to deliver the high production values and feel of the radio he grew up listening to. But unlike the tight, repetitious playlists of those commercial stations, feature a massive range of artists, genres and tunes. The whole idea is to package it in an eclectic, engaging, no repeat format that brings both new and old together in a unique, entertaining, and most importantly fun and fast paced way. There’s really nothing on the radio today, or in the past, that compares with it.
About the Sonic Café:
The show is set in an imaginary cafe overlooking the Pacific Ocean on the Central Oregon Coast. The cafe serves up eclectic, intelligent music, comedy and pop culture. The program originates on the Oregon coast in the Pacific Northwest, so the imagery is not a huge stretch.
Each program is 58:00 minutes in length leaving room for station ID, promos and PSAs. Each episode is .mp3 encoded at a constant rate of 256kbps and ready for broadcast.
An episode is released each week. All episodes are evergreen; never focusing on time of year, weather, month, holidays, events etc. so each show is timeless. All music is presented in a no repeat format. Once a song airs in an episode it never airs again. Episodes may be downloaded and grouped together to quickly create program blocks of two, three, four or more hours in length.
The Sonic Cafe has a Facebook page (facebook.com/SonicCafeRadio) where complete show notes and playlists are presented for each episode. Listeners can also reach the show producers via email (SonicCafeRadio@gmail.com)