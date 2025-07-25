Please note that the Radio4All website will be moving over to new server hardware on July 26th starting at noon Pacific/3PM Eastern. The work should last two to three hours. During that time, the server will be offline.
This week on the show, the spokesperson from the Gaza Municipality, Asem Alnabih, joins hosts Nora Barrows-Friedman and Ali Abunimah to talk about the daily struggle for life in Gaza and Israeli damage to essential Palestinian infrastructure. The Electronic Intifada’s contributor Donya Abu Sitta discusses the so-called Gaza Humanitarian Foundation’s massacres of Palestinians as they face Israel’s latest displacement orders, and the phase of Stage 5 starvation, also known as famine, the most severe level of food insecurity. On the newscast, children protest hunger as Israel bombs tents of displaced families and a kindergarten.
Produced by Pierre Loiselle, Nora Barrows-Friedman and Tamara Nassar.
The Electronic Intifada is an independent online news publication and educational resource focusing on Palestine, its people, politics, culture and place in the world. Founded in 2001, The Electronic Intifada has won awards and earned widespread recognition for publishing original, high-quality news and analysis, and first-person accounts and reviews. The Electronic Intifada’s writers and reporters include Palestinians and others living inside Palestine and everywhere else that news about Palestine and Palestinians is made.