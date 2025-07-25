Summary: This week on the show, the spokesperson from the Gaza Municipality, Asem Alnabih, joins hosts Nora Barrows-Friedman and Ali Abunimah to talk about the daily struggle for life in Gaza and Israeli damage to essential Palestinian infrastructure. The Electronic Intifada’s contributor Donya Abu Sitta discusses the so-called Gaza Humanitarian Foundation’s massacres of Palestinians as they face Israel’s latest displacement orders, and the phase of Stage 5 starvation, also known as famine, the most severe level of food insecurity. On the newscast, children protest hunger as Israel bombs tents of displaced families and a kindergarten.

