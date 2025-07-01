Hiroshima and Nagasaki Days, 80th anniversary of 350k people fried as USA drops two Nazi (according to new evidence) nuclear bombs

Subtitle: Simon Killane six months on Trump is caving fast - how to fix a dying democracy

Summary: Hiroshima and Nagasaki Days, 80th anniversary of the dropping of (Nazi, according to Todd Rider's evidence) two nuclear weapons by the USA - Pay MPs properly through tax, not private donations because UK democracy is dying fast - NOT The BCfm Politics Show presented by Tony Gosling



Full interviews with...

#2 - EXCLUSIVE Simon Killane six months on Trump is caving fast - how to fix a dying democracy - 01:00:00

#3 - EXCLUSIVE RIP Mark Saunders, Glenn Jenkins, Exodus, police corruption and the rave scene documentaries - 00:40:00

#4 - Todd Rider, Nazi Nuclear Weapons Development and Testing, latest revelations Hidden History 07Jun25 riderinstitute dot org - 01:00:00

#5 - Richard Sanders DDN on Epstein Mossad Trump, The Elites' Dark Secrets - 00:15:00

#6 - Peter Thiel billionaire's Antichrist obsession, Accelerationist fake Christian, Ancient Prophecies to Artificial Intelligence End Times Armageddon Now! - 01:30:00

