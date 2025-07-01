Please note that the Radio4All website will be moving over to new server hardware on July 26th starting at noon Pacific/3PM Eastern. The work should last two to three hours. During that time, the server will be offline.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Hiroshima and Nagasaki Days, 80th anniversary of the dropping of (Nazi, according to Todd Rider's evidence) two nuclear weapons by the USA - Pay MPs properly through tax, not private donations because UK democracy is dying fast - NOT The BCfm Politics Show presented by Tony Gosling
COMPLETE SHOW AND FULL INTERVIEWS [right click to download] #1 - Complete 3hr 40m show - [right click to download] Full interviews with... #2 - EXCLUSIVE Simon Killane six months on Trump is caving fast - how to fix a dying democracy - 01:00:00 #3 - EXCLUSIVE RIP Mark Saunders, Glenn Jenkins, Exodus, police corruption and the rave scene documentaries - 00:40:00 #4 - Todd Rider, Nazi Nuclear Weapons Development and Testing, latest revelations Hidden History 07Jun25 riderinstitute dot org - 01:00:00 #5 - Richard Sanders DDN on Epstein Mossad Trump, The Elites' Dark Secrets - 00:15:00 #6 - Peter Thiel billionaire's Antichrist obsession, Accelerationist fake Christian, Ancient Prophecies to Artificial Intelligence End Times Armageddon Now! - 01:30:00