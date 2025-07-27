Summary: Today, we’re confronting a difficult but urgent truth.

Many Christians continue to support Israel unconditionally refusing to entertain discussion, dismissing alternative viewpoints, and placing Israel above Palestine, even as a genocide unfolds before their very eyes. With images of suffering and destruction livestreamed from Gaza, this silence is not accidental, it’s deliberate, and it’s devastating.

But blind allegiance isn’t faith, it’s indoctrination. And today, we’re going to offer something different: clarity, context, and scriptural truth.

We’re here to challenge the narrative, especially among those who believe that standing with Israel is synonymous with following Christ. If you’re one of those believers, we ask you not to turn away but to listen with humility and courage.

We’ll be turning to biblical scholars and Christian voices of conscience, starting with Vanessa from the Wholehearted Ness Podcast, who breaks down the misinformation surrounding October 7th and offers a bold, faithful interpretation of what Scripture actually teaches about oppression, justice, and accountability.

This isn’t about winning an argument, it’s about waking up. Because the Bible does not call us to defend empire. It calls us to defend the oppressed.

Stay with us. Let the truth speak louder than propaganda. Let Scripture shine where politics have cast shadows.

