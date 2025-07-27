The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.

Program Information
UpFront Soul
Funk, Soul & Jazz 120 Minutes of Soulful Sounds to Which You May Get Down
Weekly Program
Sanguine Fromage - for questions or comments about UpFront Soul, email Sanguine at upfrontsoul@gmail.com
 Sanguine Fromage, WERU-FM  Contact Contributor
July 27, 2025, midnight
We'll spin music from Mali with Orchestra Gold (Mali x Oakland), Vieux Farka Toure, and Afel Boucoum, hear Dorothy Ashby's interpretation of the Rubaiyat of Omar Khayyam, and go to the moon with Nina Simone.
UpFront Soul #2025.30 Playlist
Joan Armatrading Back to the Night Back to the Night A&M 1975
Orchestra Gold Baye Ass N'Diaye
Vieux Farka Toure Lakkal (Watch Out) The Secret
Afel Bocoum Mali Men Tabital Pulaaku
Amelia Ray Pretending to Read
Bobbi Humphries Lover to Lover Tailor Made
Michele Thomas No More The Assumption
Femi Kuti Dem bobo Africa Shrine
Main Street Slipped Disc Get Down On It: Funky Soul Music
Orlando Julius Efoye SD Super Afro Soul
Joan Armatrading The Weakness in Me Walk Under Ladders
Dorothy Ashby Drink The Rubaiyat Of Dorothy Ashby
Honey Cone The Day I Found Myself Sweet Replies
Hour 2
Seguida Funky Felix Fania Latin Funk Essentials
The Organites "Hot, Funky & Sweaty" Hot Funky & Sweaty: The Sound of Heavy Soul & Funk Today
The Famous Ward Singers I'm So Glad Screaming Gospel Holy Rollers Vol.1
Manu Dibango Soul Makossa Soul Makossaa
Fela Kuti Let's Start Live With Ginger Baker
Hugh Masekela Vasco Da Gama (The Sailor Man) Early Hugh Masekela
Nina Simone Everyone's Gone To The Moon The Essential Nina Simone
Abdullah Ebrahim The Wedding Essential South African Jazz: The Jo'burg Sessions
Miriam Makeba Mama Ndiyalila A Promise
Black Sugar Funky Man Black Sugar
The Headhunters Daffy's Dance Survival Of The Fittest
Afro Kelenkye Band Jungle Funk
ENDRECHERI Super Miracle Journey!! Love Faders
The Blackbyrds The Baby Walking in Rhythm: The Essential Selection 1973 - 1980
Sam Cooke Havin' a Party Live at the Harlem Square Club 1963 RCA 1985

UpFrontSoul 2025.30h1
00:58:59 1 July 27, 2025
Blue Hill, ME (Wabanaki territory)
 00:58:59  320Kbps mp3
