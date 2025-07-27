Please note that the Radio4All website will be moving over to new server hardware on July 27th starting at noon Pacific/3PM Eastern. The work should last two to three hours. During that time, the server will be offline.
We'll spin music from Mali with Orchestra Gold (Mali x Oakland), Vieux Farka Toure, and Afel Boucoum, hear Dorothy Ashby's interpretation of the Rubaiyat of Omar Khayyam, and go to the moon with Nina Simone.
UpFront Soul #2025.30 Playlist Joan Armatrading Back to the Night Back to the Night A&M 1975 Orchestra Gold Baye Ass N'Diaye Vieux Farka Toure Lakkal (Watch Out) The Secret Afel Bocoum Mali Men Tabital Pulaaku Amelia Ray Pretending to Read Bobbi Humphries Lover to Lover Tailor Made Michele Thomas No More The Assumption Femi Kuti Dem bobo Africa Shrine Main Street Slipped Disc Get Down On It: Funky Soul Music Orlando Julius Efoye SD Super Afro Soul Joan Armatrading The Weakness in Me Walk Under Ladders Dorothy Ashby Drink The Rubaiyat Of Dorothy Ashby Honey Cone The Day I Found Myself Sweet Replies Hour 2 Seguida Funky Felix Fania Latin Funk Essentials The Organites "Hot, Funky & Sweaty" Hot Funky & Sweaty: The Sound of Heavy Soul & Funk Today The Famous Ward Singers I'm So Glad Screaming Gospel Holy Rollers Vol.1 Manu Dibango Soul Makossa Soul Makossaa Fela Kuti Let's Start Live With Ginger Baker Hugh Masekela Vasco Da Gama (The Sailor Man) Early Hugh Masekela Nina Simone Everyone's Gone To The Moon The Essential Nina Simone Abdullah Ebrahim The Wedding Essential South African Jazz: The Jo'burg Sessions Miriam Makeba Mama Ndiyalila A Promise Black Sugar Funky Man Black Sugar The Headhunters Daffy's Dance Survival Of The Fittest Afro Kelenkye Band Jungle Funk ENDRECHERI Super Miracle Journey!! Love Faders The Blackbyrds The Baby Walking in Rhythm: The Essential Selection 1973 - 1980 Sam Cooke Havin' a Party Live at the Harlem Square Club 1963 RCA 1985