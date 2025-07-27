Notes: UpFront Soul #2025.30 Playlist

Joan Armatrading Back to the Night Back to the Night A&M 1975

Orchestra Gold Baye Ass N'Diaye

Vieux Farka Toure Lakkal (Watch Out) The Secret

Afel Bocoum Mali Men Tabital Pulaaku

Amelia Ray Pretending to Read

Bobbi Humphries Lover to Lover Tailor Made

Michele Thomas No More The Assumption

Femi Kuti Dem bobo Africa Shrine

Main Street Slipped Disc Get Down On It: Funky Soul Music

Orlando Julius Efoye SD Super Afro Soul

Joan Armatrading The Weakness in Me Walk Under Ladders

Dorothy Ashby Drink The Rubaiyat Of Dorothy Ashby

Honey Cone The Day I Found Myself Sweet Replies

Hour 2

Seguida Funky Felix Fania Latin Funk Essentials

The Organites "Hot, Funky & Sweaty" Hot Funky & Sweaty: The Sound of Heavy Soul & Funk Today

The Famous Ward Singers I'm So Glad Screaming Gospel Holy Rollers Vol.1

Manu Dibango Soul Makossa Soul Makossaa

Fela Kuti Let's Start Live With Ginger Baker

Hugh Masekela Vasco Da Gama (The Sailor Man) Early Hugh Masekela

Nina Simone Everyone's Gone To The Moon The Essential Nina Simone

Abdullah Ebrahim The Wedding Essential South African Jazz: The Jo'burg Sessions

Miriam Makeba Mama Ndiyalila A Promise

Black Sugar Funky Man Black Sugar

The Headhunters Daffy's Dance Survival Of The Fittest

Afro Kelenkye Band Jungle Funk

ENDRECHERI Super Miracle Journey!! Love Faders

The Blackbyrds The Baby Walking in Rhythm: The Essential Selection 1973 - 1980

Sam Cooke Havin' a Party Live at the Harlem Square Club 1963 RCA 1985